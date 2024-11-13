NECO completes payment to 2024 SSCE Examiners

33.2 C
Lagos
November 13, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

by Peter Anayo063

…Dismisses social media rumors

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

 

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has finally cleared the allowances of all 72,138 examiners who worked as ad-hoc staff for the 2024 School-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

 

The payment process began on October 4, 2024, and was completed yesterday, November 13, 2024.

 

NECO chose to pay examiners through banks to ensure a smooth and clutter-free transaction. However, some examiners provided incorrect bank details, which NECO has since resolved with the affected individuals.

 

The council utilized 24 banks for the payments and has confirmed that all banks have been cleared.

 

This announcement contradicts recent social media speculation that NECO intentionally withheld payment from examiners involved in the 2024 SSCE Internal.

 

NECO’s management urges individuals engaged by the council to seek clarification before resorting to social media.

 

The council values its examiners’ and ad-hoc staff’s contributions and guarantees fair compensation.

 

