Methodist Bishop Congratulates Oti At 50

By Deboy Udodirim ,Awka

The Bishop of Awka Diocese , Methodist Church, Nigeria, Rt Rev.M.O Nwakanma has congratulated Anambra based media consultant and a bussiness mogul, Mr. Oti Gaius Oti on his 50th birthday.

Oti who is popularly known as Nwokeoma on Monday celebrated his golden birthday with family and friends who take turns to eulogise the man who have contributed meaningfully to the socio-economic development of his community and beyond.

The ceremony which took place at his Awka residence was attended by his business partners and close allies including Bishop of Awka Diocese ,Rt Rev.M.O Nwakanma

The Bishop, who anchored the ceremony described Nwokeoma’ as a blessing to humanity.

He thanked God for life of Nwokeoma who he said lived for others, adding that his life is full of testimony .

He noted that the celebrant cannot in anyway justify God’s abundance blessings upon him and his family.

While reminiscing on the book of Leviticus chapter 25 verse 9-11, Bishop Nwakanma observed that 50th years is a year to reap, a year to gather and a year for one to be thankful to God and as well enjoy himself.

“Fifty years is a year to recover any thing one lost physically or spiritually. It is not a year of planting but a year to reap and enjoy good health and wealth” he said.

A special prayers from was offered to the celebrant by friends and well wishers.