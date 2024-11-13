25.2 C
Lagos
November 13, 2024
Trending now

Methodist Bishop Congratulates Oti At 50

FCT Minister Inspects Saburi Road Project, Assures Residents of Timely Completion and…

Rivers Crisis: Olayinka Tackles Okurounmu Over Tinubu Criticism

Women Affairs Ministry Convenes Stakeholders For Success Of 2024 16days Of Activism

UNMASKING THE CAMPAIGN OF CALUMNY AGAINST MINISTER OF STATE FOR DEFENCE, DR.…

NAPE 2024: TotalEnergies Expresses Confidence In Country’s Energy Reforms.

Rented Crowd And APC Akida Leader With Zamfara State Government Buses Embarks…

Insecurity In Zamfara – Hold Lawal Accountable, Not Matawalle

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 13, 2024

Okpebholo sworn in as Edo gov, vows to probe Obaseki for not…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Methodist Bishop Congratulates Oti At 50

by Editor069
By Deboy Udodirim ,Awka
The Bishop of Awka Diocese , Methodist Church, Nigeria, Rt Rev.M.O Nwakanma    has congratulated Anambra based media consultant and a bussiness mogul, Mr. Oti Gaius Oti on his 50th birthday.
Oti who is popularly known as Nwokeoma on  Monday celebrated his golden birthday with family and friends who take turns to eulogise the man who have contributed meaningfully to the socio-economic development of his community and beyond.
 The  ceremony  which took place at his Awka residence was attended by his business partners and close allies including Bishop of Awka Diocese ,Rt Rev.M.O Nwakanma
The Bishop, who anchored the ceremony  described  Nwokeoma’ as a blessing to humanity.
 He thanked God for life of  Nwokeoma  who he said lived for others, adding that his  life is full of testimony .
He noted that the celebrant cannot in anyway justify God’s abundance blessings upon him and his family.
While reminiscing on the book of Leviticus chapter 25 verse 9-11, Bishop Nwakanma observed that  50th years is a year to reap, a year to gather and a year for one to be thankful to God and as well enjoy himself.
“Fifty years is a year to recover any thing one lost physically or spiritually. It is not a year of planting but a year to reap and enjoy good health and wealth” he said.
A special prayers from was offered to the celebrant  by friends and well wishers.

Related posts

Rivers Crisis: Olayinka Tackles Okurounmu Over Tinubu Criticism

Editor

Environmental advocates demand transparency in relief distribution amid flood crisis call for urgent government action

Editor

Defence Ministry Commiserates With Mr. President, Nigerian Army And The Family Of Late Chief Of Army Staff

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO