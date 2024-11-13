“Lumina of Kijiji” Lights Up Nollywood: A stellar new release captivates audiences

The Nigerian entertainment industry, often hailed as one of the largest in the world, has once again dazzled its audience with the release of “Lumina of Kijiji”, a powerful new film that hit the red carpet in style. Directed by the acclaimed Ernest Obi and produced by Ambassador Zeal Festus Okolie, the movie has already received widespread praise from critics and industry insiders alike. At the heart of the film’s success is Kam Debbie Okolie, the producer’s daughter, whose portrayal of the lead character, Zuri, has left viewers in awe of her acting talent.

Kam Debbie is no stranger to the Nollywood scene. Having starred in several films that have graced the cinemas, she is fast becoming a household name. In “Lumina of Kijiji,” Debbie’s performance has set a new benchmark, with her compelling portrayal of Zuri earning her accolades across the industry.

Speaking on the production, Ambassador Zeal Festus shared insights into the movie’s creation. “We wanted to capture the essence of Africa and vividly represent real-life events,” he said. “The competitive nature of Nollywood pushed us to raise the bar even higher, and Debbie’s ability to translate her character on screen has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Debbie, reflecting on her role, described it as one of the most challenging performances of her career. “Becoming Zuri was tough,” she admitted. “It was one of the most demanding roles I’ve ever taken on. As a professional, I had to fully immerse myself in the character and bring her to life. I’m thrilled with the outcome and grateful for the opportunity.”

Set in a mystical village ruled by a ruthless king named Bundhi, “Lumina of Kijiji” follows the journey of Zuri, a young girl with extraordinary powers, hidden by her mother Radi to protect her from the king’s wrath. When Zuri is captured, she embarks on a transformative journey, guided by the mystical Asani Goddess and the river goddess, to unlock her true potential, defeat the king, and restore balance to her kingdom.

With her multifaceted talents, Kam Debbie continues to shine as a gospel musician, dancer, and influencer, and she shows no signs of slowing down. “This is just the beginning,” she remarked. “Whether there’s a sequel to ‘Lumina of Kijiji’ or not, I’m committed to putting in my best efforts in every role I take on. Acting is my passion, and I’m deeply grateful for the support from the crew, directors, producers, and my fellow actors.”

“Lumina of Kijiji” is a must-watch for all Nollywood fans, offering a rich tapestry of African culture, powerful performances, and a gripping storyline that will leave audiences enthralled.

