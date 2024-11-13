Lagos clamps down on squatters at railway corridor, arrests 94 miscreants

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In its bid to ensure safety and security of residents, the Lagos State Government clamped down on miscreants by clearing illegal shanties and makeshift buildings along the Pen Cinema to Fagba railway corridor and its environs, covering a distance of about 25 kilometers.

According to the Chairman of the State Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, the sting operation was carried out on Wednesday to dislodge miscreants.

Akerele further disclosed that the action was necessary to provide residents around Fagba, Agege, and Pen Cinema railway routes a reprieve after a series of complaints were received by the State Government and the Police hierarchy concerning the activities of criminal elements residing there, who have shown a blatant disregard for the state’s environmental and sanitary laws.

The Chairman further noted that the presence of squatters along the rail corridor is not only unhealthy but also hazardous. He issued a warning to the ejected squatters not to return to the rail corridor, which was designed solely for the passage of trains.

He however disclosed that some of the recalcitrant squatters who attempted to resist the Agency’s actions 94 of them were arrested and will be charged to court promptly.

Akerele assured residents in the areas and train passengers that adequate patrols and regular surveillance would be carried out along the corridor to ensure no squatters return to erect any shanties in the future.

He pledged to arrest and prosecute any individual or group attempting to return to the site.

“The rail tracks are not meant for habitation or the sale of narcotics. Anyone caught converting this place into a den of criminals or an area of residence will face severe consequences according to the law,” Akerele said.

Substances suspected to be hard drugs like Indian hemp, colorado, other harmful and dangerous drugs and weapons were confiscated during the raid.