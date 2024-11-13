Just in: Edo gov. Okpebholo Dissolves All Boards, Parastatals ; Sacks Political Perm Secs, Aides

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of Executives of all Boards, Agencies and Parastatals in Edo State Public Service with immediate effect.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, made available to newsmen in Benin City.

In addition, the governor also relieved the appointments of all Permanent Secretaries appointed from outside the State Public/Civil Service and all Political Appointees.

The Governor, therefore, directed all affected appointees to handover all Government properties in their possession to the most senior Public Officer in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.