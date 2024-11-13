ISF 2024: Makinde, AfDB, LBS, others to speak on business innovation, growth in Ibadan

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, will be agog from November 29th to 30th, 2024, as juggernauts across Africa, especially in entrepreneurship, business, financial, economic, and governance spaces will converge on the city to drive impactful change across the continent.

The dignitaries will meet during the third edition of ISF, with the theme: ‘Empowering Innovation, Accelerating Growth’, and at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, and virtually on YouTube.

The organisers of ISF 2024 have curated an impressive roster of speakers that reflect a wide range of sectors, including financial services, technology, government policy, media, and international relations.

Some of the distinguished speakers for ISF 2024 include: Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Dr. Tomisin Fashina, CIO, African Development Bank Group; Olu Akanmu, Executive in Residence, Lagos Business School; Ochanya Dan-Ugo, CR0/Executive Director, Unified Payment; Adeleye Fabusoro, Head of West Africa, CNBC; Steven Friedmutter, CEO, SF Ventures; and many others.

A statement by the media team for the event read in part: “We’re excited to announce the return of ISF for its highly-anticipated third edition, scheduled for November 29th–30th, 2024. The theme for this year’s edition is “Empowering Innovation, Accelerating Growth,” and it will be held physically at the International Conference Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, and virtually on YouTube.

“This year’s conference promises to be bigger and better, driving impactful change across the continent.

“ISF is an international conference and exhibition that serves as a platform for entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to converge and discuss the latest trends and innovations across the globe.

“Following the theme for this year’s edition, the conference will play an essential role for startups in driving economic growth and development in Africa’s emerging markets.

“ISF 2024 will explore the multifaceted aspects of innovation, highlighting the importance of talent development, digital infrastructure, sustainable business practices, and inclusive growth”.

The statement stated further that the ISF 2024 would serve as a pivotal platform for entrepreneurs, technologists, decision-makers, and influencers to come together and engage with the vibrant and evolving business and startup landscape of Africa.

“It stands as a testament to the growing importance of startups in Africa’s economic landscape. This conference is a movement that aims to shape the future of startups and stimulate economic growth throughout Africa.

“With support from the Oyo State Government, ISF 2024 underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

“This is an opportunity to gain insight from industry experts, connect with a wide range of key stakeholders and visionaries, and participate in workshops that focus on critical areas such as talent development and economic growth”, the statement added.

