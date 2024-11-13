Financial inclusion catalyst for economic growth – FG

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to financial inclusion as a key driver of economic growth.

Vice President Kashim Shettima gave the assurance at the 2024 International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) in Lagos with the theme: “Inclusive Growth-Harnessing Financial Inclusion for Economic Development”.

Shettima represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia said that the government had implemented some targeted interventions to guarantee accelerated growth.

He noted that such growth could be achieved through increased financial inclusion opportunities for Nigerians.

According to him, the 2024 theme captures the collective aspirations of Nigerians for a robust and thriving economy.

He said that the economic and financial inclusion was a priority economic agenda for the government, while commending CBN and the Financial Inclusion Governing Committee for their dedication to advancing inclusive finance.

He also commended financial institutions, service provider, government agency, and other stakeholders working tirelessly to bridge gaps and eliminate barriers to inclusion.

“To solidify our commitment, the Federal Government signed the Aso Accord in April 2024, marking a significant step forward in providing a comprehensive roadmap for economic and financial inclusion across Nigeria.

“The accord aligns with our government’s goal of achieving a one-trillion economy by 2030, ensuring that prosperity reaches every corner of the country.

“Implementation of this accord has already begun, and I am confident it will serve as a beacon of our commitment to a truly inclusive financial landscape. IFIC 2024 offers a forum for collective reflection and action,” he said.

Shettima announced upcoming groundbreaking innovations aimed at fostering financial inclusion, addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges, and developing targeted solutions.

“The event’s lineup promises rich dialogue, from plenary discussions to in-summit roundtables that will explore sustainable finance for MSMEs and innovative access to finance for rural communities.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of key initiatives, including the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code (We-Fi Code), the Women’s Financial Inclusion Dashboard (WFID), and the Nigeria Financial Services Map.

“Each of these initiatives underscores our collective focus on empowering women, bridging the gap for underserved demographics, and ensuring that no one is left behind in our pursuit of economic equity,” he noted.

The VP called for collaboration and participation of local and global stakeholders for solutions that would echo across Nigeria’s economic landscape, shaping change for both present and future benefits.

He said that the Tinubu’s administration had put conversations around economic and financial inclusion on the forefront, hence its adoption at the National Economic Council (NEC) with a committee oversighting it.

“This government remains committed to translating the outcomes of this conference into concrete actions that will chart a future of inclusivity and resilience, advancing our economic goals and uplifting the lives of every Nigerian,” he added.