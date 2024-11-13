FCT Minister Inspects Saburi Road Project, Assures Residents of Timely Completion and Improved Governance

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, conducted an inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the Saburi feeder road under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Tuesday

Speaking to journalists on-site, Wike expressed confidence in the project’s progress and addressed concerns regarding its completion timeline and broader governance initiatives.

The project, which includes the construction of a bridge that was added following severe flooding during the last rainy season, is on track, according to the contractor.

They are optimistic that the road will be completed by December, as originally scheduled, while the new bridge is expected to take an additional two months.

Explaining his visit, Wike stated, “One reason I came here is to inspect the progress on the Dei-Dei to Life Camp road, which is also nearing approval for the same contractor.”

He highlighted that the procurement process for this road is 80% complete, with necessary documentation pending from the Federal Executive Council. “Once approved, this will bring great satisfaction to the people in this area,” he added.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to keeping its promises, Wike remarked, “We are fulfilling the renewed hope agenda by delivering on our promises, and we are seeing the results in communities like Saburi.”

When asked about broader assurances for Abuja residents regarding governance, Wike emphasized a comprehensive approach that includes infrastructure, security, education, and transparency. “Good governance covers all these areas. Providing infrastructure, security, quality education, and transparency are all part of our commitment,” he said.

He also outlined steps taken to improve security, particularly addressing the issue of street scavengers and unauthorized activities.

Wike noted that a task force composed of various security agencies now patrols at night to maintain order. “Some of those claiming to be beggars are causing disturbances, so we are actively addressing this issue,” he affirmed.

Through these initiatives, Wike assured residents of the FCT that the government is committed to providing a safer, well-managed, and prosperous Abuja.