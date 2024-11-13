Enugu 042 Fair records N500m transaction volume- Official

Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser to Gov. Peter Mbah on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),Offiah, says the just concluded Enugu 042 NBC Trade Fair recorded N500 million transaction volume.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday, Chilo-Offiah said the fair, which held on Nov. 2 and 3 attracted over 120 vendors from various sectors, including fashion, food, electronics, and more.

He added that more than 30,000 shoppers from within and outside Enugu attended, showcasing the state’s ability to draw significant foot traffic.

According to him, the large turnout demonstrated Enugu’s appeal as a destination for trade and commerce, with the added assurance of security, allowing businesses to flourish without concern.

Chilo-Offiah, the Chief Executive Officer of Enugu Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Agency, explained that the fair was organised by the Enugu SME Agency and NaijaBrandChick (NBC) at Okpara Square, Enugu.

He said the trade fair aligned with Mbah’s vision to grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion and make the state one of Nigeria’s top three states by Gross Domestic Product.

“This collaboration between the Enugu SME Agency and NaijaBrandChick founded by Mrs Nelly Abogu reflects the Enugu State Government’s active role in supporting small businesses and fostering local economic growth.

“Under the leadership of Mbah, the state continues to emphasize its commitment to empowering MSMEs as a cornerstone of its development strategy.

“One of the standout features of the trade fair was the introduction of the ‘Peter Naira’, a special shopping voucher initiated by the Enugu State Government and distributed via social media channels.

“Over 2 million ‘Peter Naira’ were distributed to shoppers, enabling them to purchase goods for free.

“This initiative demonstrated the state’s dedication to making shopping more accessible while promoting local businesses and reflects the government’s outreach to engage the public to create excitement around local trade,” he said.

He added that government awarded 10 booths worth N2.5 million free to outstanding business owners in line with its commitment to supporting MSMEs.

“These business owners were provided with an invaluable platform to display their products and services to a large audience.

“This initiative not only helped businesses gain exposure, but also highlighted the state’s efforts to encourage entrepreneurship and foster business growth.

“Many vendors at the fair reported exceptional sales, with some even selling out their products on the first day. The fair served as an excellent platform for local businesses to showcase their goods and connect with a large customer base,” he added.

He disclosed that positive feedback from vendors included comments about the overwhelming number of customers and the business opportunities generated throughout the event.

The SME boss said the turnout indicated the fair’s effectiveness in boosting sales and fostering business relationships.