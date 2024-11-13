EFCC arrests 11 suspected currency racketeers in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested 11 suspected currency racketeers and internet fraudsters.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, the suspects were arrested around Apara Street, New GRA, Port Harcourt, based on credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in Naira abuse and internet fraud.

“The suspects are Rafael Obi, John Daniel, Dominion Sambo, Solomon Nwoke, Solomon Daniel, Stanley Uche, Micheal Markson, Chima Onwra, Arinze Damian, Vizor Richard and Chidera Orji.

“Items recovered from them include, cash totaling N1.485 million, five luxury vehicles, smartphones and several incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded,” Oyewale said.