27.2 C
Lagos
November 13, 2024
Trending now

It is hate speech: MURIC tells man who attacked Tinubu for attending…

Julius Berger, delivering long-lasting projects nationwide –NIPR…….Lauds Oborevwori’s audacious projects in Delta…

Arondizuogu Patriotic Union  Women’s  wing  Lagos branch investiture of Matrons//Awards giving ceremony held in Lagos

ISF 2024: Makinde, AfDB, LBS, others to speak on business innovation, growth…

“Lumina of Kijiji” Lights Up Nollywood: A stellar new release captivates audiences

Reps charge rectors of Federal Polytechnics to be innovative in courses

Rule of Law: IGP, experts lecture heads of police investigation units on…

Mauritius’s Prime Minister, Coscharis Group CEO, Others set to Headline LIMBSimple Strategy…

Court of Appeal to hear political disputes on Rivers State starting Thursday

15th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture , Induction of new corporate members, held…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Arondizuogu Patriotic Union  Women’s  wing  Lagos branch investiture of Matrons//Awards giving ceremony held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0119

L-r… Mazi Stanley Enekwa, his wife President Arondizuogu Patriotic Union   (APU) Women’s wing  Lagos Branch, Mrs. Ijeoma Enekwa; Engr Dr. Humphrey Igwilo, his wife keynote Speaker, distinguished Prof Cecilia lgwilo; Guest of Honour, Mazi Innocent Ike and Mrs. Maureen Ike, during the APU Women’s Wing Lagos Branch, Investiture of Matrons//Awards giving Ceremony on the Role of Women in Community Development, in Lagos on Saturday on 10/11/2024.

L-r…Chairman, Arondizuogu Patriotic Union (APU), Lagos Branch, Mazi Ifee Igbo; Chief Guest of Honour, Mazi Innocent Ike and his Wife, Mrs. Maureen Ike.

L-r… Chairman, Arondizuogu Patriotic Union (APU), Lagos Branch, Mazi Ifee Igbo;  Mazi Stanley Enekwa, his wife President Arondizuogu Patriotic Union   (APU) Women’s wing  Lagos Branch, Mrs. Ijeoma Enekwa; Engr Dr. Humphrey Igwilo, his wife keynote Speaker, Distinguished Prof Cecilia lgwilo; President General APU Global, Mazi Peter Obiagwu; Mrs. Maureen Ike; Chief Guest of Honour, Mazi Innocent Ike and Special Guest of Honour, Mazi Philip Obioha.

L-r: Mazi Michael Ojike; Husband of the President APU Women’s Wing Lagos, Chief Stanley Enekwa and Mazi Peter Ofoma.

L-r: Representative of the Chairman of the occasion, Mazi Onyekwere Ike and Mother of the Day,  Mrs. Ngoli Okoli.

Cross Section of  Arondizuogu Patriotic Union (APU), Women performing at the event.

All are Awardees,  Mrs. Felicia Onyekaba; Mrs. Pauline Nwanna and Mrs. Bridget Okpareke.

Cross Section of  Arondizuogu Patriotic Union (APU), Women entertaining the guest, during the APU Women’s Wing Lagos Branch, Investiture of Matrons//Awards giving Ceremony on the Role of Women in Community Development, held at  Abati Barracks in Lagos on Saturday on 10/11/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Priestly ordination by Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Onireke, Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 11,2024

Editor

Plantain traders expecting buyers at Oba Osolo market in Isolo local government area of Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO