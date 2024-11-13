Aleghe congratulates Okpebholo, pledges full support for his vision

Dr. Sunnie Aleghe, a politician and public affairs analyst, on Tuesday, congratulated the new governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo on his inauguration.

In his congratulatory message, Aleghe said the leadership of Okpebholo marks the beginning of a brighter future for all citizens, pledging his support for the governor’s vision.

He appreciated the people of Edo State for their massive turnout at the polls, trust and support for Okpebholo.

According to the politician, “their massive turnout at the polls demonstrates a shared belief in his ability to lead and create meaningful change.

“The responsibility now falls upon the new administration to meet the diverse aspirations of the people, ensuring security, prosperity, and unity.”

Aleghe charged the new governor to embrace a spirit of unity, mutual respect and inclusivity, transcending past divisions.

He expressed confidence in the new administration, saying that Okpebholo’s progressive approach and unwavering commitment to the welfare of Edo citizens will lead to a legacy of unprecedented growth and innovation.

“The challenges ahead are many, but with determined leadership and strategic foresight, there is every reason to believe in a brighter Edo State.

“Your extensive experience, including your impactful service at the National Assembly, has prepared you to take on the challenges of this moment.

“I offer my full support and best wishes for a successful tenure. May your leadership bring lasting progress, compassion, and wisdom to our beloved Edo State,” he prayed.