Why we always put people first in Oyo- Makinde

.Calls for youth participation in politics

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has explained that his administration continues to put the people of the state first in all its decisions because it believes in ethical leadership, which espouses responsibility towards the broader community, as the main import of leadership.

The governor stated that there is the need for more ethical people to be involved in governance in the country, noting that his government has been able to bridge the trust gap between the public and the government over the last five years because it has been running a transparent and people-oriented government.

Governor Makinde stated this on Monday, at the third convocation ceremony of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, held at the University Auditorium, Olaogun Area, Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

The governor, in the lecture entitled: “Faith, Leadership and Governance: Preparing the Next Generation for Ethical Leadership in Nigeria,” noted that the more unethical people continue to be in politics, the more the country would experience unethical governance.

He emphasised on the need for responsible and ethical leaders to come on stream for the country to reach its full potential, noting that this set of leaders would be humble, teachable, take decisions for the positive development of the people, choose quality friends and listen to people that they govern for development.

He charged the graduating students to learn the ways of ethical leadership, be humble and make the commitment to bring about the change the country desires by joining politics and learning from the best.

The governor said: “Most of you, because of what they have deposited in you, don’t want to stain your white garments and you want to avoid politics.

“The problem we have is that the less good people are trying to walk into governance, the more unethical people will continue to thrive. This is because nature would not allow a vacuum. If the good ones are not coming into that space, the space would be filled with unethical people.

“For the past five years, we have presented our budget on time and ready on or before the first of January of the following year. This year won’t be an exception. I personally chair the Treasury Board.

“When we came in, budget performance in Oyo State was around 35 per cent, but since we came in, we have pushed it above 70 per cent, and we keep tracking, not just by talking.

“As of today, the 2024 budget is at 64 per cent performance and we are able to do that because we honked down, went through the numbers and went to all the zones in Oyo State to request for what they want, as we don’t just invent things and put in the budget.”

The governor equally advised the graduating students to build trust and respect with accountability to the people, and to also emulate good leaders, stressing that trust deficit has affected governance in the country.

He added that it was time that the younger generation of Nigerians got involved in politics with a view to being the change they desire, noting that it was unthinkable that individuals close to 80 years of age or more would still be running around to be president, when it is clear that their energy level would not be able to handle the demands of office.

Explaining what ethical leadership entails, the governor noted that leaders must guide others with integrity, transparency, fairness and commitment to what is morally right even when that decision is against the run of play.

He cited the example of how the Oyo State Government decided against a total lockdown of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, after it carried out thorough analyses and spent days going through its data by deploying science and logic.

“You need to decide the kind of leader you want to be and look around you for good examples of such leadership. Start imitating their ways and actions, which is very key.

“Also, while surrounding yourselves with quality people, you should learn to listen to good advice. You must have the capacity to listen.

“We are humans also and we make mistakes but please pardon us when we make mistakes. Send us your views and ideas and we will listen. That is why since I came into government, Oyo State has maintained a feedback system where you can tell us your ideas, and we will listen to you.

“It is one thing to have good advisers and it is another thing to listen to such advisers. That is why ethical leaders inspire trust, foster respect and hold themselves accountable to both their values and the people they lead.

“Ethical leaders know what true leadership means. They know it is about responsibility towards the broader community. That is why Oyo State will always put the people first,” the governor added.

Earlier in his address, the Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, appreciated Governor Makinde’s efforts in the education sector.

He charged the graduates to be good ambassadors and to build on the legacy of the institution.

On the governor’s entourage were the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Commissioners and other top government functionaries.