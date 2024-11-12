Rule of Law: IGP, experts lecture heads of police investigation units on professionalism

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has held a conference and workshop program with the heads of all Police Investigation units, at the Nigeria Police Resource Center, Jabi, Abuja.

The workshop aimed at enhancing professionalism and standardization of criminal investigations and refinement of the investigative practice of every investigative detective in the Nigerian Police Force.

It is also targeted at ensuring thorough and unbiased procedures and the commitment to safeguarding the foundations of justice.

In attendance was a Professor of Law, Professor Ayodele Atseluwa from the University of Lagos, who delivered a lecture on “The Child Justice System in Nigeria: An Overview.”

The IGP reiterated the unwavering commitment of the force to safeguarding the rights and well-being of children by adhering to the highest legal and global ethical standards, particularly the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“The Force remains dedicated to implementing child-friendly policing practices that are supportive, non-traumatic, and rights-respecting, aimed at upholding the dignity and rights of children and young people while fostering a nurturing and protective environment”.

He stated that the Nigeria Police Force was committed to refining investigative practices and adhering to high standards of child protection, and continuous training, resulting in a stronger, more competent Police Force that will lead to the realization of a just and secure society.

The Police boss also announced the establishment of New Detective Colleges:

In recognition of the growing need for specialized training, the Force will propose the establishment of new Detective Colleges across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

According to him, “These colleges will serve as centres of excellence, providing robust training programs not only for police officers but also for private detectives. The expansion of detective training facilities will increase access to high-quality education in criminal investigation, contributing to the overall professionalization of investigative services in the country. It will also foster collaboration between public law enforcement and private security providers, enhancing the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

