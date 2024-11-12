Ralph Alabi memorial lecture , 15th induction of new corporate members NSE Ikeja branch held in Lagos

L–r …Former Chairman Ikeja Branch NSE; Engr Francis Ogunmamam; daughter of late Ralph Alabi, Yetunde Mcewen (Nee Alabi); Chairman, Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; Guest Speaker MD/CEO, Sustainability Limited, Dr Kayode Oluwagbuyi; Keynote Speaker, General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, Engr Kamaldeen Balogun; both with their award, representative of (NSE) President Vice President Cooperate Service. (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; past President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu; during the 15th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture and Induction of new corporate members, held in Lagos on 11/11/2024. PHOTO

L-r …Former Chairman Ikeja Branch NSE; Engr Francis Ogunmamam; representative of (NSE) President, Vice President Cooperate Service. (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; presenting an award to Managing Director, Bohlar Integrated Services Ltd; Engr Kamar Olawuyi; Chairman, Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; Member (NSE) ikeja Engr Maruf Odutokun. during the 15th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture and Induction of New Corporate Members, held in Lagos on 11/11/2024.

L-r… Former Chairman Ikeja Branch NSE; Engr Francis Ogunmamam; member Engr Sulaiman Ajuwon; representative of (NSE) President Vice President Cooperate Service. (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; presenting an award to Deputy Director Ministry of housing Engr. Adedamola Adedokun ; Chairman ,Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE) ikeja branch , Engr. Nimot Muili and Engr. Christopher Ayo-Ariyo.

Cross Section of the inducted members.

Chairman, Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; representative of (NSE) President, Vice President Cooperate Service. (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; (both middle) and others.

Chairman, Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; representative of (NSE) President, Vice President Cooperate Service. (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; (both middle) and others with inducted fellows during the 15th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture and Induction of new corporate members. Theme ‘Opportunities in Emerging Power Sector’, held in Lagos on 11/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

