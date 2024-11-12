Petition calling for Ganduje’s prosecution spurious –APC

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.Bureau Chief

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been described as a seasoned politician who cannot be frightened by the antics of political contactors.

Chief Oliver Okpala, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, who made the remarks in Abuja on Monday said “Ganduje is a bona fide, respected citizen of the country, a very noble one at that who deserves the right to the due process of the judicial system without any harassment.”

Okpala was reacting to a petition by a coalition of 51 anti-corruption groups which urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute Dr. Ganduje over alleged corrupt practices allegedly committed while serving as governor of Kano State.

The aide described the petition, co-signed by Dr. Johnson Nebechi and Comrade Umar Ideresu, convener and spokesperson of the group of the National Anti-Corruption Alliance, (NACA) as containing spurious issues and allegations against Dr. Ganduje.

According to Okpala, “a critical look at their claims showed the height of desperation some people can go in an attempt to malign others. It is clear that they are not respecters of the rule of law but are a lawless and ignoble bunch.

“The issues raised and canvassed in their petition are matters that form the key points in various cases filed by the Kano State Government against Dr. Ganduje which are still before the courts.”

The SSA wondered why the petitioners were so much in a hurry to have Ganduje arrested and do not want to wait for the courts to conclude their assignment.

“Ideally, these issues should not be discussed especially in this manner until the decision of the courts on the cases. This is the minimum standard expected of every decent individual or organisation but it is clear that these are unschooled and unscrupulous element who are bent on carrying on their mendacity and slander aimed at maligning a quintessential gentleman, statesman and politician, Dr. Ganduje.

“It is elementary knowledge that you cannot take issues or matters pending in court to law enforcement agencies or anti-corruption bodies.

“It should also be noted that most of the issues raised by the petitioners have been decided by the Federal High Court in favour of Dr. Ganduje. And this is their pain, they have the facts but have vowed that what they cannot achieve legitimately through the courts they will get through mudslinging . It would not work!

“Nigeria is not a lawless society, the judiciary must be allowed to carry out its job without inhibition or intimidations. It must also be understood that the petitioners are members of an illegal organisation not known to law as they are not registered by any state or federal agency.”

Okpala urged Nigerians to disregard the petition saying” It is clear that the issues raised by them are politically motivated and are without any tangible evidence or legal backing.”