25.2 C
Lagos
November 12, 2024
Trending now

Osun monarch denies allegation of inciting electoral violence

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 12,2024

Shehu Sani, Ndume clash over Tax Reform Bill

PAP Chairman Appeals to Tinubu and Ribadu to Remove Amnesty Account from…

Embrace discipline, hard work, Kefas tells graduates

Why we always put people first in Oyo- Makinde

EFCC to probe lawmakers’ constituency projects

NAF Ramps Up Airstrikes, Conducts Daring Night Operations, Kill Scores Of Bandits…

Minimum wage: NLC directs members to begin strike December1

Petition calling for Ganduje’s prosecution spurious –APC

Champion Newspapers LTD

Related posts

10 dead, 7 rescued in Ibadan building collapse

Editor

New Speaker Of Youth Assembly Of Nigeria Hails Matawalle’s ’S  Leadership And Loyalty To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Editor

Embark on projects with direct impact on citizens – Omoworare urges governors

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO