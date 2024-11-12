25.2 C
Osun monarch denies allegation of inciting electoral violence

by Editor074

Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu has denied allegation of inciting electoral violence in Osun state.
In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Tolu Adetunji, the Monarch said his attention has been drawn to a video where he made a speech at the flag off of a road construction in Apomu.
He said he never urged members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to attack supporters of All Progressives Congress, APC in the forthcoming 2027 election as alleged in the video.
He said there was no where in the said video that he mentioned 2027 election or APC.
,”The allegation is false and fabricated. I am a man of peace. I do not encourage or support violence in any form or manner”, he stated.

