NIMASA Director, Adeyemi, Oyelami, Olaboopo, Professors, others, to receive Aragbiji’s Excellence Awards, Friday

— As monarch celebrates annual Iragbiji Day Festival, Saturday

Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV, will, on Friday, confer Awards of Excellence in Community Service on prominent indigenes and illustrious subjects amongst whom are the Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Engr. Taiye Adeyemi, a distinguished community leader and Provost of Pathfinder College of Health Technology, Iragbiji, Alhaji Bisi Olaboopo, a renowned Artist and Dramatist, Chief Muraina Oyelami, and a popular community man, Surv. Adesoye Idowu, who have recorded exploits in their various professional fields of practice.

As contained in a press statement issued by the Head of Media, Publicity and Ceremony Sub-committee, Dr. Jimoh Olorede, and signed by the Chairman of Iragbiji Honours and Awards Central Committee, a retired Permanent Secretary in Osun State, Otunba Abdul-Wahab Adewoyin, the ceremony is in commemoration of the excellent achievements of some notable Indigenes of the ancient town, and their service to the community.

As the monarch, Oba Olabomi, sets to host dignitaries at this year’s annual Iragbiji Day Festival holding on Saturday, following the award ceremony, four professors, Adebayo Badmos, from the United Arab Emirate (UAE), Adeniyi Adeyemi, from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and Yidiat Aderinto and Tajudeen Ajiboye, both from University of Ilorin, will also receive “Distinguished Scholar Awards” for their immense contributions to the frontiers of knowledge in the field of academics.

Also on the list of Aragbiji’s Awardees is Fortunate Bakery Group, whose Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Adejumo, is an illustrious indigene of Iragbiji. The Group will be conferred with “Business Leader of Excellence Award”, while another young Entrepreneur, the Chief Executive Officer of Sefrel Technologies, Abuja, Mr. Ridwan Akinola, will receive “Emerging Entrepreneur Award”.

Two other young, female scholars, Miss Mariam Ohunmakin, who recently finished as “Overall Best Graduating Student” at the University of Osun, and Miss Khadijat Adebayo, who also graduated as “Best Student in the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Lagos, will receive “Academic Top Performer Awards” from Aragbiji, whose priority of academic excellence earned him the federal government appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) during the last Federal Board Appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The Otunba Abdul-Wahab-led eleven-member Committee congratulates all the prospective Awardees with expression of appreciation to the Convener of the Award Ceremony, Oba Olabomi, over what it described as an extension and permeation of the Monarch’s royal grace evidenced in the growth and development of the ancient town.