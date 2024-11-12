25.2 C
Lagos
November 12, 2024
Trending now

Osun monarch denies allegation of inciting electoral violence

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 12,2024

Shehu Sani, Ndume clash over Tax Reform Bill

PAP Chairman Appeals to Tinubu and Ribadu to Remove Amnesty Account from…

Embrace discipline, hard work, Kefas tells graduates

Why we always put people first in Oyo- Makinde

EFCC to probe lawmakers’ constituency projects

NAF Ramps Up Airstrikes, Conducts Daring Night Operations, Kill Scores Of Bandits…

Minimum wage: NLC directs members to begin strike December1

Petition calling for Ganduje’s prosecution spurious –APC

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NAF Ramps Up Airstrikes, Conducts Daring Night Operations, Kill Scores Of Bandits In Zamfara, Kebbi States

by Editor027

 

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

 

The Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA has initiated a series of intense, independent Air Interdiction missions to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s renewed drive to eliminate all forms of criminality in the Northwestern region. This focused campaign of air interdiction, nicknamed Operation FARAUTAR MUJIYA, was kickstarted with a series of high-impact night operations deep within the strongholds of notorious bandits across Zamfara and Kebbi States.

The first wave of strikes was launched following confirmed intelligence about increased terrorist activities in areas identified as strongholds of notorious bandit warlords who had long terrorised local communities.

On 8 November 2024, using advanced surveillance and precision targeting, NAF agents executed a surprise aerial assault on multiple camps, including the strategic Sangeko location in Zamfara, near the Kebbi border, and Ado Aleiro’s heavily fortified enclave around Asola Hill in Tsafe Local Government Area.

 

A statement signed by the Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olusola F. Akinboyewa said
the strikes not only obliterated a major arms depot belonging to the infamous bandit leader, Ado Aleiro, but also neutralised many of his fighters. The precision bombardment sent shockwaves through the criminal networks, severely weakening their operational capabilities.

Intelligence reports and Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the overwhelming impact of the strikes, which resonated throughout the night. Several kidnapped victims, previously held captive by the bandits, were able to escape amidst the chaos, making their way to safety in Kebbi State. Some of the victims who escaped provided testimonies detailing their daring flight to freedom.

The air campaign has not only struck fear into the hearts of the bandits, but has also provided a sense of hope and assurance for residents who have long suffered under the threat of banditry. These operations highlight the NAF’s increasing agility and resilience, reaffirming the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s relentless dedication to restoring peace and security across the nation. More updates on Operation FARAUTAR MUJIYA will come in the days ahead.

Related posts

Anambra govt to offer low interest loans of N10m and above to support MSMEs

NewChampion

Umahi to House of Reps Committee: We have not failed, we are succeeding in road projects 

Editor

FIRS moved from being a Tax Collector to service provider – LCCI

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO