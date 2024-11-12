Minimum wage: NLC directs members to begin strike December1

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its members in states that are yet to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage to commence an indefinite strike, beginning from December 1, 2024.

The directive is part of the resolutions of the NLC after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

“The NEC notes with deep frustration the persistent delay and outright refusal by

some state governments to implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act. This betrayal by certain governors and government officials across the country flies in the face of both legality and morality, as workers continue to be denied their rightful wages amidst rising economic hardship. It is a blatant disregard for the law and the lives of millions of Nigerian workers, who are being exploited by the very leaders sworn to protect them.

“The NEC therefore resolves to set up a National Minimum Wage Implementation

Committee that will among others commence a nationwide assessment,

mobilization and sensitization campaign, educating workers and citizens on the

need to resist this assault on their dignity and rights. Furthermore, the NLC shall

initiate a series of industrial actions in all non-compliant states and shall not relent until the minimum wage is fully implemented across Nigeria.

“To this end, all state Councils where the National Minimum Wage has not been

fully implemented by the last day of November 2024, have been directed to proceed on strike beginning from the 1st day of December, 2024. Nigerian workers demand justice, and justice they shall have,” the NLC communique read in part.

Meanwhile, the NLC has also accused petroleum marketers of inflating the pump price of petrol, which it says is significantly higher than the actual market value.

The NLC allege that petrol marketers are exploiting Nigerians and adding to an already heightened suffering striding from governments harsh economic policies.

“The NEC-in-session noted with increasing dismay the shenanigans around the

appropriate pricing of petrol (PMS) in Nigeria. It observed that there may be a gangup against Nigerians by fat cats in the industry as the current price of the product is significantly higher than the real market price.

“Padding of costs and abnormal margins seems to be the order of the day considering the revelations from the ongoing controversy between Marketers and Dangote group. It is entirely possible that Nigerian workers and masses are being ripped off by those who control the levers of Economic power in Nigeria which explains why the domestic public refineries may not immediately be allowed to come on stream.

“NLC demands appropriate pricing of petrol and calls for the Public domestic

refineries in PH, Warri and Kaduna to quickly come back on stream to break-up

the monopolistic stranglehold the big players have on the industry.”

On the worsening economic situation in the country, the NLC said its NEC observes, with profound concern, the accelerating economic hardship inflicted upon Nigerian citizens.

It noted that inflation continues to rise unchecked, with the costs of basic necessities spiraling beyond the reach of the average worker, among others.

The NLC demanded immediate, concrete interventions from the Federal Government, not token measures, to relieve this suffering.

“We call for the implementation of comprehensive social protection policies that shield Nigerians from poverty, provide affordable healthcare, and ensure a wage that reflects the true cost of living. To this end, we call for a wage review across the nation including a review of all the policies that have rather emasculated Nigerian people.