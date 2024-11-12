Mauritius’s Prime Minister, Coscharis Group CEO, Others set to Headline LIMBSimple Strategy Growth Convention

First female and former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Her Excellency Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, alongside the Founder and CEO of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, have been announced as key speakers at this year’s edition of the LIMBSimple Strategy Growth Convention, which will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, in November.

The prestigious two-day event, now in its third edition, will bring together top business executives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to discuss innovative strategies for business growth, leadership development, and career advancement.

According to the Managing Director and CEO, LIMBSimple, Ezekiel Solesi, the convention is designed to offer high-level insights into building and scaling businesses for business owners and corporate executives.

“This year’s event will not only inspire but also equip participants with actionable strategies to drive their businesses forward,” Solesi stated.

The LIMBSimple Strategy Growth Convention has gained a reputation as a premier platform for business growth and leadership development.

Past editions have featured CEOs and executives who shared their expertise on innovation and navigating challenges in the business world. The 2022 convention set a high standard with a stellar lineup of speakers, while the 2023 event built on this success by featuring an even more distinguished group of entrepreneurs and leaders.

In outlining the company’s ambitious goals, Solesi noted that by 2027, LIMBSimple aims to coach 100 businesses to achieve annual turnovers of N1 billion.

“Over the past 14 years, we’ve worked with around 4,000 entrepreneurs, and we now have 41 clients exceeding the N1 billion mark annually. By 2027, we hope to help 100 clients reach this milestone,” he added.

This year’s edition will see an impressive array of speakers that also include CEO, FifthGear Consulting, Niyi Adesanya; CEO and Principal Consultant of Merignos Consulting, Ugochukwu Omeogu; CEO, Bhojson Group Prahlad Gangadharan; Executive Chairman of Allied Merchants and Brokers Ltd, Her Excellency Onari Duke and Group CEO of Zylus Group International Oluwatosin Olatujoye.

LIMBSimple, an acronym for Life, Investing, Money, and Business Made Simple, a leading business management company that empowers entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate organizations to achieve sustainable growth.

The company’s mission is to simplify the complexities of business, investing, and money management, making them accessible to everyone, regardless of background or experience.