Jubilations as Pastor Mrs. Elizabeth Omoike set to celebrate Women of Vision Int’l Ministries at 27

Women of Vision International Ministries (WOVIM), a vibrant Christian organization in Gowon Estate, Alimosho, Lagos, is excited to announce its annual convention. The theme “Woman Of Dominion” marks a significant milestone—27 years of sharing God’s love, Grace, and salvation with the Lagos community. This year’s theme is thanksgiving, healing, and spiritual empowerment, celebrating the ministry’s legacy and faith journey since its inception.

Pastor (Mrs) Elizabeth Omoike’s journey began with a deep-rooted faith that blossomed into a lifetime of exemplary service. Through her unwavering commitment to her calling, God has transformed the lives of many.

However, her impact extends far beyond the walls of the ministry. Her philanthropic efforts have been instrumental in uplifting the less privileged and marginalized individuals and communities. Inspired by her deep-rooted faith and driven by an unwavering desire to make a tangible difference, she has spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives that have transformed lives.

As a missionary revivalist, Pastor (Mrs) Elizabeth Omoike has traveled to many towns, villages and countries ministering and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ with unwavering dedication. Her life of service and commitment to her faith have earned her respect and recognition within the Christian community.

The four-day convention is scheduled from November 20th to 23rd, starting at 3 p.m. daily at the ministry auditorium, 21, Road, Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos. Pastor Mrs. Elizabeth Omoike, the dedicated founder, host, and convener of the event, expressed her heartfelt anticipation, inviting everyone to join in the occasion. “This convention isn’t just a gathering—it’s an invitation to experience God’s love in a deeply personal way,” she shared. “We are coming together not only to thank God for His faithfulness over the years but also to provide an opportunity for people to connect, get healed, and be uplifted. This is a celebration for the entire community of WOVIM worldwide and for everyone who feels the need to encounter God, experience a dynamic change and receive strength in their lives.”

Pastor (Mrs) Elizabeth Omoike emphasized that this year’s convention is designed to be a memorable experience for all attendees. The event will welcome a lineup of remarkable ministers who have inspired and empowered lives across Nigeria and beyond. Speakers include Pastor Mrs. Ebiye Koko and Pastor Mrs. Rachel Adele, both of whom have touched countless lives with their message of hope and transformation. “We are privileged to have these women who have dedicated their lives to being vessels of God’s love and wisdom. Their words will inspire, uplift, and guide all who attend,” said Pastor (Mrs) Omoike.

The 2024 convention will offer more than just worship and teachings; it reflects WOVIM’s deep commitment to serving the local community. Attendees will benefit from a variety of programs, including salvation, healing, and deliverance services aimed at spiritual growth. As a gesture of WOVIM’s compassion and inclusivity, there will also be a free medical outreach providing essential health services, as well as the distribution of raw foodstuffs, clothing and household wares to support and nourish those in need. There will also be few women to be financially empowered to enhance their businesses.

These initiatives underscore the ministry’s desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.

Pastor (Mrs) Elizabeth Omoike also acknowledged the challenges faced along the way, describing the journey as one that has not always been smooth. ” It hasn’t been easy, but the grace of God has seen us through the tempests. She calls it a Journey of His Grace.

This event promises to be a time of reflection, connection, and transformation for all, inviting people from all walks of life to come together in worship and thanksgiving and celebrate with the WOVIM community.

