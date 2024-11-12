Embrace discipline, hard work, Kefas tells graduates

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

After a twenty-year hiatus, 19,700 Graduands were overjoyed to take part in a long-awaited convocation ceremony.

The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas reiterated his administration’s commitment to an educational reforms agenda that seeks to build a future where quality education is accessible, and affordable.

The Governor stated this at the combined Convocation ceremony of the College of Education – Zing, which was held this Saturday.

He described the occasion as a remarkable achievement in the life of all graduands, from 1994 till date.

The Governor emphasized that true wealth encompasses more than the state’s natural resources and economic growth potential; it also resides in the intellectual and creative talents of its people.

According to him, education remains the cornerstone of his administration’s development agenda, which is why his government declared free and compulsory education in primary and secondary schools throughout the state.

He remarked that the Convocation ceremony demonstrates the transformative power of Education.

Kefas announced that henceforth, convocation must be held annually in all tertiary institutions within the state.

He stated that he would uphold the principles of fairness, prevent sabotage, and prioritize merit-based decision-making over political agendas.

Dr. Kefas stated that the College of Education – Zing is to become the statewide hub for teacher training and suggested that the college form a committee to implement this directive.

The Governor commended the college’s leadership for their unrelenting pursuit of educational excellence, highlighting education’s role in empowering youth and fostering a community centered on growth, inclusivity, and integrity.

To the graduates, the Governor urged them to strive to be good ambassadors of the College even as he said that some of them have gone forth and made marks in the society already.

He warmly congratulated the graduates on their achievements, praising their tireless efforts and resilience, and exhorted them, as they move forward, to cultivate a service-oriented mindset, acknowledging that true fulfillment stems from making a positive difference in the lives of others, beyond mere personal attainment.

He revealed that his administration is advancing initiatives for economic development, empowerment, and sustainability, emphasizing the crucial role graduates play in achieving this vision.

The Provost of the College, Prof. Ejika Sambo said about 19,700 graduands bagged NCE.

Sambo praised Governor Agbu Kefas for his historic attendance at the ceremony, underscoring the college’s significance in achieving the Governor’s free education initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Taraba State NUJ Chairman, Mr. Matthews Eluid Jen, acknowledged the college’s significant contributions to their development and advocated for heightened government investment in the institution.

The ceremony’s highlights include the commissioning of a CBT hall named in honor of the Governor, as well as others named after distinguished sons and daughters of the state who have made significant contributions to the college.

The Governor earlier paid homage to HRH Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Sambo, at the Palace of the Kpanti Zing.