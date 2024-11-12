Court of Appeal to hear political disputes on Rivers State starting Thursday

BLESSING OMALE

A special panel of the Court of Appeal is set to begin hearing on Thursday, focusing on political disputes in Rivers State.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Onyekachi Otisi, has been tasked with resolving the numerous political cases that have been making headlines in the state.

The political situation in Rivers State has been tense since late last year, primarily due to a power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike, who now serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This rift has resulted in divisions within the state’s political institutions and has led to conflicting court orders involving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

In an effort to bring clarity to these disputes, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, formed a special panel to address all appeals related to the Rivers political crisis.

This was announced during a court proceeding in Abuja on Monday.

The panel will review appeals from various parties, including the Rivers State Government, the State House of Assembly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Key issues in these appeals include the controversial defection of 27 pro-Wike lawmakers from the PDP to the APC.

A court panel adjourned three significant appeals to Thursday for consideration by the special panel led by Justice Otisi.

One of the appeals involves the Rivers State Government challenging the Rivers State House of Assembly and 17 other defendants.

Chief Paul Erokoro, a lawyer representing the appellant, assured the court that necessary steps would be taken to ensure all parties were properly served.

He requested an adjournment to November 14 to allow time for the completion of this process.

Two additional appeals were also adjourned, including one filed by the Accountant General of Rivers State against the State House of Assembly and 10 others, and another by the Action Peoples Party (APP) against INEC and 28 other respondents.

The special panel, composed of Justices Otisi, Misitura Bokaji-Yusuf, and James Abundaga, will now review these appeals, with hopes of resolving the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State.

