Beyond Survival: Soludo Beckons Nigeria’s Next Generation To Action

By Christian ABURIME

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s recent speech to graduating students at Veritas University in Abuja revealed a truth that is hard to ignore: the socio-economic challenges Nigeria faces today cannot be wished away. They demand action, a concerted, collective commitment to change. Governor Soludo’s message echoes as both a wake-up call and a blueprint for the next generation, urging them to see themselves not merely as job-seekers but as active agents of national transformation.

Citing stark statistics, Governor Soludo revealed an income distribution reality that hits close to home. A study conducted during his tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that 92% of bank account holders had balances of N300,000 or less, controlling only 7% of total deposits. Conversely, just 8% of depositors, each with more than N300,000, controlled a staggering 93% of the wealth in Nigeria’s banking sector. Such figures tell a powerful story about the inequality woven into Nigeria’s economic fabric, a system where a majority struggle to meet basic needs while a small minority holds most of the nation’s resources. For graduates stepping into the workforce, this presents a sobering picture, one that instructs as both a caution and a call to action.

With Nigeria’s income distribution heavily skewed and opportunities scarce, many young people resort to prayers to avoid the fate of the 92%: the underemployed, the unemployed, and the struggling masses. But, as Governor Soludo emphasised, it is not enough to pray or cast away this reality by supernatural fiat. The architecture of this unequal society will not change without collective effort. The question Governor Soludo raises is simple yet profound: If we all desire a better Nigeria, what are we willing to do to build it?

In his poignant address, Governor Soludo called upon fresh graduates to embrace their role in reshaping Nigeria’s future, echoing the mission of Veritas University to instill not just knowledge but purpose, integrity, and a commitment to the common good. The university’s mission, rooted in Catholic social teachings, is a reminder that graduates have been equipped not just for personal success but for societal impact. This mission draws upon the core tenets of “The Purpose Driven Life” by Rick Warren, as well as Chapter Two of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, which sets forth the “Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.” These texts offer a foundation for a new kind of progressive nationalism, one that prioritises compassion, justice, and responsibility above self-interest.

Going further, Governor Soludo’s vision for a “new social contract” dwells on the idea that, for Nigeria to thrive, we need a binding agreement between the state and its citizens. In essence, Nigeria needs a society where citizens have a stake in its future, where socio-economic rights are guaranteed, and where no one is left behind. Although Nigeria’s Constitution outlines these objectives, they remain non-justiciable, meaning they lack legal enforcement. Governor Soludo argues that making these aspirations enforceable could inspire a generation fired with a renewed sense of patriotism, a generation that feels it owes something back to society because society has invested in it.

As Governor Soludo also noted, today’s youth often feel disconnected from the idea of duty to Nigeria. Unlike previous generations that benefitted from tuition-free education, this generation faces financial and structural obstacles. It is difficult, they argue, to feel loyal to a nation that has not offered them the opportunities that were once readily available. Governor Soludo, however, offers a powerful maxim: the fact that God, in His wisdom, made us Nigerians means there is a purpose for our place in this country. Rather than be discouraged by the limitations around us, he suggests that we must look inward and upward, finding purpose in building a Nigeria that works for all.

Therefore, Governor Soludo’s discourse is not simply a call for patriotism. It is a call to active, pragmatic progressivism. It is a call that true progress doesn’t occur in isolation; it requires all hands on deck. The mission of Veritas University, to produce graduates driven by integrity and committed to social justice, should be embraced by all Nigerians who envision a better future that allows every citizen, regardless of background, to thrive.

In a society where survival often takes precedence over self-actualisation, Governor Soludo’s message is both timely and timeless. He challenges young Nigerians to see themselves not just as individuals on a personal journey but as stakeholders in a collective mission. As he stated, selfless public service is the ultimate form of philanthropy, and it is through this spirit of giving back that true change can occur. A competitive, humane society is possible if we work together to build it.