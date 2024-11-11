Women in Mgt ,Business , Public Service ,23rd Annual conference held in Lagos

L-R: Member, Board of Trustees Women in Management, Business and Public Service,( WIMBIZ,) Prof George Nwagwo; Member, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, Dr Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi; Board Chairman, WIMBIZ, Bisi Adeyemi; Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigerian, Emem Usoro; Members, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, Ebisan Akinsanya, Dr. Celestina Eke, Rolake Filani, and Juliet Ehimuam, at the 23rd WIMBIZ Annual Conference, theme; Dream Dare Do, held at Eko hotel in Lagos…on 7/11/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R: Members, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, Ebisan Akinsanya, Rolake Filani and Dr Celestina Eke; Board Chairman, WIMBIZ, Bisi Adeyemi; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folashade Ogunsola; Members, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, Juliet Ehimuam, Dr Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi and Prof George Nwagwo, at the 23rd WIMBIZ Annual Conference, theme; Dream Dare Do, in Lagos.

From 3rd Left Executive Director (WIMBIZ) Omowunmi Akingbohungbe; former Nigeria Vice President Prof Yemi Oshinbajo, Board Chairman, WIMBIZ, Bisi Adeyemi and others.

L-R: Founders, WIMBIZ, Ms. Toyin Olawoye, Mrs. Ifeoma Idigbe, Mrs. Bola Adesola, former Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; other founders, Mrs Yewande Zaccheus, Mrs. Morin Desalu and Dr. Mobola Johnson.

L-r… Medical Director and Psychiatrist-In-Chief at Pinnacle Medical Services, Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri; Founder/Lead Consultant · Strictly Speaking Academy, Bimbo Oloyede ; Chairman Airtel Nigeria Plc , Mrs Awuneba Ajumogobia; Vice Chairman & Co-Founder Africa Sustainable Trade, Dr AmaOnyerinma.

L-r … Medical Director and Psychiatrist-In-Chief at Pinnacle Medical Services, Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager Nestlé Nigeria Plc , Victoria Uwadoka; Group Executive Director, Rainoil Limited. Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie; Human Resource Consultant · PricewaterhouseCoopers, Margaret Omovbude.

From right. MD and CEO at Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) Lady Chizor Malize, Pose with friends.

L-r …Business and Marketing Manager Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Funmi Osineye, Category and Marketing Manager ·, Ifeanyichukwu Orabuche; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Toju Egbebi.

Cross section of the panelist.

Cross section of the participants, during Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) the 23rd Annual Conference, theme; Dream Dare Do, held at Eko hotel in Lagos…on 7/11/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

