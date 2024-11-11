32.2 C
Lagos
November 11, 2024
Trending now

BREAKING: Edo Governor-elect, Okpebholo announces first appointment

Tinubu grants more powers to Ministers of State on oversight functions of…

PalmPay Recognized as Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion at BrandCom Awards…

Be The Architect Of A New Nigeria As Soludo Seeks A Generation…

Ruga Demolition: Wike Sets Up Committee, Vows to Protect Abuja’s Integrity

Iragbiji Day: Oyetola to lead colleagues, associates, agency heads, others, to country-home

Situating Dangote’s Tantrums in the Quest for a Perfect Downstream Market

Avoid Temptation Of Hurrying To Greener Pastures, President Tinubu Advises Graduates.

Women in Mgt ,Business , Public Service ,23rd Annual conference held in…

Increased Crude Oil production: NCDMB Advocates Annual FID Week

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu grants more powers to Ministers of State on oversight functions of agencies under them

by Peter Anayo0100

Tinubu has granted full oversight responsibilities to Ministers of State over agencies under them amongst whom are Minister of State for Defence Dr. Matawalle, Water Resources and Sanitation, Minister of State for Agriculture and others will henceforth enjoy full oversight responsibilities over such agencies.

 

President Bola Tinubu at the FEC Meeting has approved that ministers of state be given full powers to supervise the agencies under them, the cable reported.

 

Until now, files pertaining to departments and agencies under their supervision were sent by their permanent secretaries to the senior ministers.

 

With the new dispensation, ministers of state can now grant all necessary administrative approvals on the governance process of these agencies and departments.

 

According to a source in the office of the head of the service of the federation, “the president was not pleased with the prevailing governing framework in which ministers of states were just ministers in name”.

 

This, Tinubu reportedly said, led to the “underutilisation of the expertise and capabilities” of most ministers of state.

 

“The president believes ministers of state should have the right to make decisions and direct action within their areas of responsibility,” the official added.

 

According to the Cable report, the source said the idea, first mooted by Hadiza Bala Usman, special adviser to the President on policy coordination and head, central delivery coordination unit got an instant buy-in from the President.

 

With the new directive, the administration hopes “to unleash” the potential of all the ministers, the source added.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NDLEA intercepts US, Europe-bound drugs worth N16.6bn at seaports

Editor

NDLEA dismantles cross-border drug syndicates, arrests 6 kingpins

Editor

Nigeria would’ve been worse if you won, Presidency tackles Atiku on policies reform

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO