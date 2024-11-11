Tinubu Celebrates Pastor Tunde Bakare On His 70th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Pastor Tunde Bakare as he celebrates his 70th birthday on November 11, 2024.

Pastor Bakare, a distinguished lawyer, pastor, leader, author, advocate for good governance, and politician, has significantly contributed to Nigerian society. He founded The Latter Rain Assembly, now known as The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC).

On this occasion, the President joins Pastor Bakare’s family, friends, and the Christian community to celebrate his profound impact as a religious leader and gadfly.

President Tinubu reflects on Pastor Bakare’s bold and patriotic efforts to advocate for a better Nigeria. As a co-convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), he was pivotal in leading civil demonstrations during critical periods in our nation’s history.

The President recognises Bakare’s unwavering faith and relentless dedication to advancing vital causes for the betterment of society. He describes Pastor Bakare as one of Nigeria’s most influential voices.

As Pastor Bakare reaches this significant milestone, President Tinubu wishes him robust health and many more years of service in the Lord’s vineyard and in advancing our beloved nation.