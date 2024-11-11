29.2 C
Lagos
November 11, 2024
Trending now

Nat’l dialogue on a home grown Parliamentary System of govt held in…

NEMA hosts children on educational excursion to raise awareness on disaster management

NAPE 2024:Kyari Outlines Vision for Nigeria’s Energy Future…

NIDOE elects Councilor Harold Ogunfemi as Chairman, as AGM extends olive branch,…

Tinubu Celebrates Pastor Tunde Bakare On His 70th Birthday

Ondo Poll: Obasanjo shares experience with Aiyedatiwa, wishing Gov victory next Saturday

Manufacturers record declined employment generation capacity in H1

Humanitarian: Women raise fund to support widows, indigent 

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Executive committee members working visit to construction…

NDIC reaffirms commitment to promoting banking sector stability

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Tinubu Celebrates Pastor Tunde Bakare On His 70th Birthday

by Editor066

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Pastor Tunde Bakare as he celebrates his 70th birthday on November 11, 2024.

Pastor Bakare, a distinguished lawyer, pastor, leader, author, advocate for good governance, and politician, has significantly contributed to Nigerian society. He founded The Latter Rain Assembly, now known as The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC).

On this occasion, the President joins Pastor Bakare’s family, friends, and the Christian community to celebrate his profound impact as a religious leader and gadfly.

President Tinubu reflects on Pastor Bakare’s bold and patriotic efforts to advocate for a better Nigeria. As a co-convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), he was pivotal in leading civil demonstrations during critical periods in our nation’s history.

 

 

 

The President recognises Bakare’s unwavering faith and relentless dedication to advancing vital causes for the betterment of society. He describes Pastor Bakare as one of Nigeria’s most influential voices.

 

 

 

As Pastor Bakare reaches this significant milestone, President Tinubu wishes him robust health and many more years of service in the Lord’s vineyard and in advancing our beloved nation.

 

 

Related posts

Jigawa  APC  Warns  Against Attacks On State Leaders And Admonishes Those Instigating  Crisis In The Party .

Editor

Bomb blast: Imo Police Command assures residents of safety

Editor

Truck crushes 3 vehicles in Lagos , one dies, several injured

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO