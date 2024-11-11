Sanwo-Olu swears in new Onigbongbo LCDA bos

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday charged the new Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ms Rekiyah Hassan, to be diligent in the discharge of her duties.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the swearing-in of the new chairman at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, following the death of Mr Oladotun Olakunle, the former chairman on Nov. 2.

The governor, who prayed for the longevity of the new chairman, expressed confidence in her ability to lead the council.

“By the grace of God we will not record any death again, congratulations, because you have worked hand in hand with your predecessor, I expect nothing but the continuity of the good work.

“The priority is to give the good people of Onigbongbo the true dividends of democracy, this can only be achieved through hard work and dedication.

“I strongly believe you have what it takes to lead this council,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The new chairman, Hassan thanked the governor and promised to continue the projects embarked upon by her predecessor.

The swearing-in was attended by cabinet members, party members, and traditional rulers from the Onigbongbo council area.