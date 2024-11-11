Ruga Demolition: Wike Sets Up Committee, Vows to Protect Abuja’s Integrity

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has established a seven-man committee comprising security agencies, the Director of Lands, and Director of Development Control to collaborate with Ruga leaders and provide recommendations for government action concerning the demolished Ruga community.

The Minister, who visited the demolished Ruga community off Wuye district on Sunday evening, navigating the bumpy, dusty pathway to address the residents who had been displaced since Friday’s demolition,emphasized that no new buildings, temporary or permanent, should be erected pending the committee’s recommendations.

Speaking to journalists in pidgin English, he clarified that the land belongs to the government, dismissing allegations of land grabbing.

“This is government land and the issue of grabbing land as alleged does not arise.

“ We want them to bring five of their leaders to meet with the committee on Tuesday. But we will not fold our hands and allow this here.

“Government has decided that we will look into the matter and come out with a final decision. No amount of blackmail, intimidation and abuses will deter us, we must do our job, the Minister insist.

It doesn’t matter who you hire to blackmail or call us names, you call them civil society or who ever they are. Our interest is to protect the lives and property and to save guard Abuja to be one of the best cities in the world, and that, we must do.

Wike also assured that all other shanties that constitute security threats in the FCT will be demolished.

Wike assured government will make a final decision, unaffected by blackmail or intimidation. He prioritized protecting lives, property, and maintaining Abuja’s status as one of the world’s best cities.

On his part, Ruga community leader Abba Garo appealed to Wike, stating that the community has been demolished 22 times, with approximately 10,000 residents, and requested alternative shelter.

“Please help give us shelter where we can stay, the Ruga community leader begged Wike.

Wike’s visit followed a civil society-organized demonstration against the demolition on Saturday