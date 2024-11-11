Ondo Poll: Obasanjo shares experience with Aiyedatiwa, wishing Gov victory next Saturday

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa where he shared his past political campaign experiences with the Governor.

Obasanjo was at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House in Akure, the State capital.

He was in the Ondo State capital for the commissioning of the Ojaja Park, an estate developed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

After being briefed by the Governor on his campaign activities ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, Obasanjo wished the governor victory in the election.

The ex-president said: “I understand the challenges of this period for you. I remember my campaign for the 1999 election; I covered the entire six states of the South West in one day.

“I think we started in Akure, Ondo State here, then to Ekiti and we got to Lagos around 8pm. This is a crucial part of the process and I wish you all the best.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who thanked the former President for the visit, acknowledged his contributions to the development of Nigeria, adding that his achievements as President remain indelible.

The Governor described Obasanjo as a good recurring decimal in the life of the nation, a remark the former President laughed at and suggested should be a newspaper headline.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also shared his past personal experiences at multiple times with the former President, saying despite his high profile and military background, Obasanjo remains a very humble and humane leader.

