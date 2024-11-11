32.2 C
Lagos
November 11, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Executive committee members working visit to construction of Opebi-Mende Bridge, approach roads project held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo086

L-r … President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret  Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc , Project Manager Dmytriy Denysenko; Vice President Collaboration and linkages  (NSE)  Engr Bemigho Ofoeyeno; Advanced Engineering Consultants· Engr Tomilola Olatinwo: Vice President  Asset Management.  (NSE) Engr. Danladi Ushiki Adamu ; Vice President Coperate Service  (NSE)  Engr. Dr. Felicia  Agubata, during the NSE Executive Committee members working visit to the construction of the Opebi-Mende Bridge and Approach Roads project held in Lagos on  11/10/2024  … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr. Margaret  Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Project Manager Dmytriy Denysenko; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Joshua Egube.

 L-r…Advanced Engineering Consultants·Engr Tomilola Olatinwo: Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch,  Engr Nimot Muili: Director  LASG . Ministry of works & infrastructure  Engr Gbadamosi Kamal; President Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria PL, Project Manager Dmytriy Denysenko . and others.

L-r…Director Membership Service (NSE) Engr Babatunde Odunlani; Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; Vice President NSE Engr Bemigho Ofoeyeno; Vice Chairman, NSEVI  Engr Babatunde James; NSE vice  President  Engr Joseph Adebayo and Engr Yetunde Holloway. member.

President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret  Oguntala: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Project Manager..Dmytriy Denysenko (both middle) pose with their members.

L-r… President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret  Oguntala; Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch,  Engr Nimot Muili; NSE Vice President  Engr Joseph Adebayo and others during the tour on Lagos Rail Mass Transit, the Blue Line  from Marina Terminal to Mile 2.

President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret  Oguntala; standing to watch views during the tour on Lagos Rail Mass Transit, the Blue Line  from Marina Terminal to Mile 2.

L-r…Vice  Chairman  Lagos State (NSE) Engr. Lukman Bakare; immediate Past Chairman (NSE)  ikeja Branch .. Engr Femi Adedotun;   Chairman (NSE)  Egbin- Ikorodu Branch,  Engr Lukman Olareneaju Bakare       President  Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) , Engr . Margaret  Oguntala; Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch,  Engr Nimot Muili;   past former Chairman (NSE)  Egbin- Ikorodu Branch, Engr Bashiru Mohammed; during the NSE Executive committee members working visit on Lagos Rail Mass Transit, the Blue Line  from Marina Terminal to Mile 2  held in Lagos… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

