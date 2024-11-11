NIDOE elects Councilor Harold Ogunfemi as Chairman, as AGM extends olive branch, ratifies self-exit of recalcitrant members

The crisis rocking the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE) could be said to have come to an end with the election Saturday night of Councillor Harold Ogunfemi as its new Continental Chairman to pilot the affairs of the Organisation for the next two years.

This cherry news emanated from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Organisation which was held in Athen Greece between November 7 and 10, 2024.

Along Councillor Ogunfemi were other nine eminent members to serve in the Central Executive Committee of NIDOE.

According to Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon, a member of the NIDOE Project and, Media Committee, in his chat with Television Continental (TVC) immediately after the election said that every two years Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe hold their annual convention to elect new officers.

Continuing he made public what transpired at the AGM saying, “I am proud to announce to you that in the last 30 minutes election was concluded and as I speak to you, NIDO Europe has a new Central Executive Council under the leadership of Councillor Harold Ogunfemi, with nine other members of the executive committee, so we are happy.”

Speaking on the significance of the election, he said “Now what we are trying to achieve is to maintain the constitutionality and the rule of law of the Organisation we represent. We are in Europe, we are in a developed nation and we are supposed to provide leadership and exemplary role model for our brothers in Nigeria. But it is very unfortunate that some of us who came out of Nigeria left Nigeria but the Nigerianess in them has actually not left them.

“They don’t respect the constitution and the rule of law and that explains the crisis you reported a week or two ago,” he said.

Omoragbon also espoused on the process leading to the resolution of the crisis that has ridden the Organisation for months. “What happened is that in a group we can never please everybody, some agree with you and some will not, but the final arbiter is the court of law. So when the other group went about illegally and proclaimed themselves as the new leaders of NIDOE, we said, okay, under the leadership of NIDOE and under the UK Company Act 2006, what they did was illegal, so we are the authentic group.

“They went to court within this week and they sought two injunctions and one exparte motion to stop this election in Athens, Greece and one of the injunctions on Tuesday Nov 5 2024 was dismissed immediately, and the two other cases were to be heard on Friday, the 8th, to the glory of God, the other case, one of the contestants to the chair withdrew, his name is Hon.

Chibuzor, he has to withdraw his case and then the leadership of the other camp in NIDO UKS went to court and the court dismissed their injunction stopping this AGM, and said this AGM can go on,” awarding a cost of £1200 in our favour he disclosed.

He said with the court backing the AGM, it showed the AGM has the backing of the law. “Of course, you know the meaning of that. If the court of law can recognize and give authenticity to what we are doing here, it is to show that we are the authentic NIDO Europe. We cannot rule out the disaffection of the other group, but if you are in doubt, you go to court, the court settles issues.”

Omoragbon stated that the new leadership would hit the ground running even as he hinted that the Harold Ogunfemi led NIDOE was set to extend an olive branch to those who feel dissatisfied. “So I am proud to announce to you, as it is right now, we have a new leadership in NIDO Europe and we want to hit the ground running.

And of course the new leadership is going to reach out to those who are disgruntled, those who are not happy with an olive branch of peace to them, but then you cannot force relationship but we want to maintain what the rule says, and we will never compromise on the standards and the rule of law as far as NIDO Europe is concerned, that is what we are bringing on board from this AGM.”

Omoragbon also made it abundantly clear that the legitimate NIDOE did not at any material time suspend some persons rather, a group of members illegally proclaimed themselves as Executive Committee and said they have suspended the legitimate Executive Council. “No they are the ones who claimed to have suspended the authentic leaders, we didn’t suspend them; they walked away, and set up a new group for themselves. But we told them that as long as you have the right to belong, you equally can do whatever you want, you don’t have the power to suspend a legitimate Executive Council.

“I also have to state that part of the resolutions at today’s AGM was that the arrowheads who have chosen to walk away from NIDOE, the AGM in Athen Greece has ratified their walkaway, and so from today, they ceased to be members of the Organisation,

“But for those who are still prepared to work with the new leadership of NIDO Europe, and have a rethink because a lot of people have been misled into thinking that what these arrowheads were doing was right, if they accept our olive branch, we are ready to work with everybody. Our interest is Homeland Development.”

On what the leadership of NIDO Europe stands to gain in from this AGM , he said “What many Nigerians believe is that when they have opportunity to lead any organisation, they see it as a ladder to get political recognition back home. I want to let you know that the game plan is 2027, that is why some people want to see how far they can get this power, they want to go to Nigeria and say, yes I represent Nigeria in Diaspora continental Europe, so they want to get that recognition but that is not what we are out for. THAT IS WHY THEY WANT THIS POWER BADLY

“We are here for service; we are here to provide intellectual services back home. What we lack in Nigeria is so much, but we have enough resources out here, so what we should do is to see how we can serve, I cannot say why they are doing it, but whatever, it is their agenda we are not moved. Yes we believe if they want to pursue any ambition, it must be done within the ambit of the law, and the constitution of Nigerians in diaspora Europe. That is what we stand for,” Omoragbon stated.

At the AGM, new members of the Central Executive Council were elected by members of good standing, who participated in the AGM physically in Athens and virtually. It was indeed a new dawn as fresh and young members of the organization form the majority of those elected. The following individuals emerged as elected continental officers: Cllr Harold Ogunfemi (United Kingdom), Chairman; Mr. Michael Otogo (Greece), General Secretary; Mr. Shakiru Oladunjoye (Germany), PRO/Deputy General Secretary; Dr. Alexander Osarogue (Greece), Finance Officer; Prince (Engr) Afolabi Paul Aderemi, Treasurer; Mrs. Chichi Onwugbonu (United Kingdom), Welfare & Social Events Officer; and Mr. Ike Okafor (Austria), EU & other related organizations Liaison Officer.

Others are Mr. Fidel O’Neil Wilson (Italy), IT Officer; Mr. Adekunle Ayoola (Poland), Officer without Portfolio – 1; Mr. Olaseni Lawal (Germany), Officer without Portfolio – 2;

Additionally, the following persons were co-opted to fill the vacant offices, Prince Chima Ibezim (Italy), Vice Chairman; and Barr. (Mrs.) Ursula Atueyi-Nwosu (Ireland), Legal Adviser.