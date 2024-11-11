NEMA hosts children on educational excursion to raise awareness on disaster management

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, on Friday welcomed a group of children aged 9 to 12 years who visited the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit by the children was part of an educational excursion organized by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), for the recording of an upcoming edition of the “Kiddies World” television programme, which will air on NTA’s network services.

The DG NEMA Mrs. Zubaida Umar applauded the children’s interest in disaster management, recognizing the importance of introducing the younger generation to the vital field of disaster preparedness and response.

She briefed the children on the founding of NEMA, its administrative structure, and the facilities and infrastructure that support effective disaster management in Nigeria.

She said: “I commend you, the young generation, for showing interest in disaster management. It is important for you to learn how disasters can be prevented, how to mitigate their impacts, and how to respond effectively when they occur. I encourage you to take this opportunity seriously and continue learning about these important aspects of life and safety.”

The children were given the chance to ask questions about disaster management, while the DG NEMA and her team provided insightful answers, helping them better understand the role of NEMA and its work.

Responding on behalf of the children, producer of NTA’s Kiddies World, Mrs. Cynthia Ngozi Opene, who led the group, thanked the Director General for facilitating the visit and for providing such an enriching experience for the children.

The excursion also included various hands-on activities, such as mini lectures on disaster management, the role of NEMA, and basic first aid training.

The children had the opportunity to visit NEMA’s Geo-spatial Centre, observe the operation of Mobile Ambulances and Mobile Water Purifiers, and learn about search and rescue equipment used by the Agency in disaster response efforts.

The practical lessons provided the young visitors with valuable knowledge that can help them understand and contribute to disaster prevention and response in the future.

