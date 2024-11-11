NDIC begins auction of landed properties, chattels of defunct Heritage Bank

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

In a bid to ensure timely declaration of liquidation dividends to uninsured depositors of the failed Heritage Bank (In-Liquidation), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced process for the auction of landed properties and chattels of the failed bank.

NDIC in a statement signed by its Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department, Bashir Nuhu said, this exercise is in pursuant of the Corporation’s statutory powers as the Liquidator of failed banks under section 62 (1)(d) of the NDIC Act, 2023.

According to NDIC, this is another follow up action sequel to disposal of physical assets and chattels belonging to the defunct bank at its leased locations nationwide

The Corporation said, the auction of the landed assets shall be by competitive bidding in sealed bids schedule to take place at the six (6) selected locations of the Corporation across the country, for the affected 36 branches of the failed bank beginning from Wednesday 4th December, 2024.

“Buyers who wish to participate in the auction are expected to follow laid down guidelines purposely aimed at ensuring transparency, fair competition, equity and accountability to enable recovery of commensurate values from the exercise. This is critical for the payment of liquidation dividends to eligible claimants.

“The Corporation shall give preference to financial institutions who are willing to buy at the highest auctioned value in order to allow for continuation of provision of banking services to the Nigerian public at the designated locations.

“This is desirable towards bolstering financial inclusion as envisaged by the financial system regulatory authorities. However, Corporate bodies and Private individuals willing to compete are equally eligible to compete in the process without prejudice, as the auction shall be open and competitive to all bidders,” NDIC said.

Furthermore, the Corporation noted that bidders will be given opportunity to inspect the properties and chattels across all locations one week prior to date of disposal.

All interested parties are to make available 10per cent bid security of the value of their sealed bids to be dropped in the bid box provided at the specific centre out of the six location of the Corporation as contained in the published advertisements.

All interested bidders are advised to submit their bids only at the designated NDIC offices covering their choices amongst Abuja, Lagos, Bauchi, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt.