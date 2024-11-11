29.2 C
Lagos
November 11, 2024
Nat’l dialogue on a home grown Parliamentary System of govt held in…

NEMA hosts children on educational excursion to raise awareness on disaster management

NAPE 2024:Kyari Outlines Vision for Nigeria’s Energy Future…

NIDOE elects Councilor Harold Ogunfemi as Chairman, as AGM extends olive branch,…

Tinubu Celebrates Pastor Tunde Bakare On His 70th Birthday

Ondo Poll: Obasanjo shares experience with Aiyedatiwa, wishing Gov victory next Saturday

Manufacturers record declined employment generation capacity in H1

Humanitarian: Women raise fund to support widows, indigent 

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Executive committee members working visit to construction…

NDIC reaffirms commitment to promoting banking sector stability

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nat’l dialogue on a home grown Parliamentary System of govt held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo069

L—R … Former, Minister of Interior Engr  Rauf  Aregbesola, Former member House of Representatives Hon Nnenna Ukaeje, Former Speaker House of Representative RT Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Minority leader Hon, Kingsley Chinda at the National Dialogue on a Home Grown Parliamentary System of Government, held in Abuja Yesterday Photos:  Anayo Opera.

 

L—R  … Former Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matter, Senator Itta Giwa,  Former Minister of Interior Engr  Rauf  Aregbesola former member House of Representative Hon, Usman Bongaji and Chairman House Committee on Petroleum upstream Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa at the National Dialogue on a Home Grown Parliamentary System of Government, held in Abuja yesterday Photo:  Anayo Opara.

 

