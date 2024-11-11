Iragbiji Day: Oyetola to lead colleagues, associates, agency heads, others, to country-home

— As Aragbiji sets to host dignitaries, confer awards

The former governor of Osun State, and Honourable Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is expected to lead his Minister colleagues, friends, associates and other dignitaries, including Heads of Federal Agencies and Parastatals, to his country-home, next Saturday, for the 33rd edition of Iragbiji annual Festival Day in celebration of the consolidation and for further exploration of the community’s frontiers, which will hold at Oke-Iragbiji Grammar School playground in the ancient town.

As contained in a press statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the forthcoming celebration, Dr. Jimoh Olorede, and jointly signed by the Chairmen of Iragbiji Development Association (IDA), and Planning Committee, Dr. Lateef Raheem, and Mr. Remi Agboola respectively, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Magnum Trust Insurance, from Lagos State, Alhaji Bola Oyebode, would preside as Chairman of the occasion, where Ministers, Heads of Federal Agencies, government functionaries, business tycoons, and other notable members of the society would be in attendance.

According to the statement, dignitaries and other attendees on Saturday would be warmly received and treated with royalty by the Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), His Majesty Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi (Odundun IV).

Aragbiji in the Release said: “We are set for the annual celebration of our Town’s Day holding here at Iragbiji this Saturday. The Day is significant as it brings all our sons and daughters together annually, where we review and appraise our Development Agenda for the growth of our beloved Town”.

Preparatory to the D-Day, the Planning Committee has Kick-started with a week-long array of activities including prayer devotion, and media engagement. Other lined-up activities are environmental sanitation for protection and promotion of public health, a gymnastic-like “Walk to Live” fitness exercise round the town, and grand finale of football tournament that had earlier begun.

As contained in the statement, there will be royal blessings on Thursday, and on Friday, select illustrious indigenes of Iragbiji who have recorded exploits in their areas of professional practice, will be conferred with awards of honour in recognition of their tangible and intangible contributions to the ancient town, with a Juma’at, Friday Service on the same day.