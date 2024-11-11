HEI partners US Consulate General on Emergency Skills

The Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) has partnered with the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to equip young Nigerians with critical skills for handling pre-hospital emergencies.

Mr. Paschal Achunine, Executive Director of HEI, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the programme aligns with the commitment of both organisations to youth empowerment and community impact.

According to him, the initiative stems from a concerning increase in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the alarming rate of road traffic accidents (RTAs) in the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently highlighted RTAs as a leading cause of death among young people, particularly in Nigeria and other developing nations.

Achunine, acknowledging this, said the partnership would create systemic change in how Nigerians respond to emergencies.

According to him, the collaboration will focus on training cohorts from the American Corners in Lagos, Port Harcourt and other locations, along with teachers and secondary school students, on CPR, First Aid, and emergency response techniques.

He lauded the initiative’s importance, noting that it would equip participants with critical skills that can shift the response culture from passive observation (taking pictures and videos to post on social media) to active assistance in emergencies.

“This partnership is crucial in enhancing emergency response capabilities in Nigeria,” said Achunine.

He urged corporate organisations to support the programme, emphasising its potential to foster a culture of responsibility and responsiveness in emergency situations.