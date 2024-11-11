Great women of Enugu Worldwide Association, 1st Election ,inauguration ceremony held in Lagos

L-r …Financial Secretary, Great Women of Enugu Worldwide Association. Mrs. Chinelo Omechi; The Visionary /Coordinator of Great Women of Enugu Worldwide Association, Evangelist (Mrs.) Hope Ezeanioma; President Lagos Branch Mrs. Amaka Udejiofor; Welfare two, Mrs. Lillian Onwubike; Treasurer Lady Amaka Ezeh during the 1st Election and inauguration of their members in Lagos. on 9/11/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Member, Great Women of Enugu Worldwide Association, Mrs. Ogechukwu Mba; The Visionary /Coordinator Great Women of Enugu Worldwide Association, Evangelist (Mrs.) Hope Ezeanioma; President Lagos Branch Mrs. Amaka Udejiofor; Vice President, Mrs Chinyere Oforkansi and Mrs. Eneh Ethel.

The Visionary /Coordinator Great women of Enugu Worldwide Association, Evangelist (Mrs.) Hope Ezeanioma; President Lagos Branch Mrs. Amaka Udejiofor and other women executives at the 1st Election and inauguration of their members in Lagos.

The Visionary /Coordinator Great women of Enugu Worldwide Association, Evangelist (Mrs.) Hope Ezeanioma; President Lagos Branch Mrs. Amaka Udejiofor; (both middle) with Members and their male election observer.

President Lagos Branch Great women of Enugu Worldwide Association, Mrs. Amaka Udejiofor; administered the oath of office to the Executive, during the 1st Election and inauguration of their members in Lagos. on 9/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.