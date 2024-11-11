EKEDC enhances customer experience with advanced meter upgrades

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has launched the STS Meter Upgrade 2.0 as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer value and innovative energy solutions.

This upgrade aims to improve the consumer experience, expedite credit vending, and simplify bill management throughout the Eko Disco network.

The STS Meter Upgrade 2.0 ensures that EKEDC customers benefit from improved data capacity and an upgraded token system, which greatly reduces recharge inconveniences and enables a more seamless electricity management experience.

This upgrade aligns with the latest Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directives, setting a benchmark in regulatory compliance and positioning EKEDC as an industry leader in deploying forward-thinking, consumer-centric solutions.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh said, “This upgrade is a significant milestone in our journey to offer cutting-edge services that meet the needs of our customers and the standards of our industry.

“By introducing this advanced technology, we’re not only meeting NERC’s high regulatory standards but also showcasing our dedication to operational excellence and customer satisfaction,” she said.

Beyond enhancing the customer experience, the STS Meter Upgrade 2.0 supports EKEDC’s strategic objectives by strengthening revenue collection and safeguarding investor interests.

With access to more accurate and comprehensive data from upgraded meters, EKEDC ensures robust revenue assurance, reinforcing the company’s financial resilience and appeal for future investment.

The STS upgrade exemplifies EKEDC’s commitment to innovation and efficiency within Nigeria’s power sector. The updated meters seamlessly connect to EKEDC’s sales platform, streamlining internal processes and enabling faster, more accurate service responses. This operational improvement further solidifies EKEDC’s reputation as a compliant, high-performing electricity distribution company with a strong focus on customer-centric service delivery.

To continue enjoying uninterrupted service, EKEDC customers are encouraged to complete the STS upgrade by November 24, 2024.

After this date, meters that have not been upgraded will be unable to accept recharges. Customers can easily perform the upgrade by visiting kctcheck.ekedp.com, recharging their accounts, or contacting any EKEDC service office for assistance.