BREAKING: Edo Governor-elect, Okpebholo announces first appointment

Edo State Governor-Elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has officially announced the appointment of Mr. Fred Odianosen Itua as the Chief Press Secretary. This key appointment, the first of the incoming administration, will take effect on November 12, 2024.

Mr. Itua is a distinguished journalist with a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper. His proven track record in journalism, coupled with his dedication to maintaining high standards in public communication, will serve as crucial assets to the new administration as it aims to fulfill its mandate for the people of Edo State.

This appointment reinforces Senator Okpebholo’s commitment to fostering transparency and effective communication within his administration, ensuring that the voices and needs of the citizens are prioritized.