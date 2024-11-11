32.2 C
Lagos
November 11, 2024
Trending now

BREAKING: Edo Governor-elect, Okpebholo announces first appointment

Tinubu grants more powers to Ministers of State on oversight functions of…

PalmPay Recognized as Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion at BrandCom Awards…

Be The Architect Of A New Nigeria As Soludo Seeks A Generation…

Ruga Demolition: Wike Sets Up Committee, Vows to Protect Abuja’s Integrity

Iragbiji Day: Oyetola to lead colleagues, associates, agency heads, others, to country-home

Situating Dangote’s Tantrums in the Quest for a Perfect Downstream Market

Avoid Temptation Of Hurrying To Greener Pastures, President Tinubu Advises Graduates.

Women in Mgt ,Business , Public Service ,23rd Annual conference held in…

Increased Crude Oil production: NCDMB Advocates Annual FID Week

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

BREAKING: Edo Governor-elect, Okpebholo announces first appointment

by Peter Anayo032

Edo State Governor-Elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has officially announced the appointment of Mr. Fred Odianosen Itua as the Chief Press Secretary. This key appointment, the first of the incoming administration, will take effect on November 12, 2024.

 

Mr. Itua is a distinguished journalist with a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper. His proven track record in journalism, coupled with his dedication to maintaining high standards in public communication, will serve as crucial assets to the new administration as it aims to fulfill its mandate for the people of Edo State.

 

This appointment reinforces Senator Okpebholo’s commitment to fostering transparency and effective communication within his administration, ensuring that the voices and needs of the citizens are prioritized.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Japa: NGO tutors youth on opportunities awaiting them in Nigeria

Editor

Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to family of late Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos

Peter Anayo

We can no longer feed, Abuja residents cry out

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO