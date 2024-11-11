Be The Architect Of A New Nigeria As Soludo Seeks A Generation Of Changemakers

By Christian ABURIME

At the 13th Convocation of Veritas University, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, highlighted the institution’s journey as a shining example of vision and dedication in Catholic higher education. Professor Soludo, who previously led a discussion on the university’s financial sustainability under the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) finance committee in 2014, expressed admiration for Veritas University’s growth over the past decade.

He applauded the foresight of its founders, the commitment of the staff, and the perseverance of successive administrations in elevating the institution to its current level of excellence. Congratulating the 800 graduating students, he acknowledged their achievements in character and learning while alluding to the challenging realities awaiting them.

In a candid reflection, Professor Soludo shared with Vice-Chancellor Rev. Fr. (Prof.) Hyacinth Ichoku, his former student, that conventional convocation speeches often feel repetitive and formulaic, offering graduates generic guidance on success and resilience. With today’s access to self-help resources and artificial intelligence, he suggested that such speeches may have lost some of their value. However, rather than offering another motivational checklist, Professor Soludo presented a call for transformative change: a “new deal” for Nigeria.

This new deal, according to Professor Soludo, emphasises collective purpose and renewal. Recognising the current state of the nation, he urged the graduates to play active roles in Nigeria’s transformation. He reminded them that the challenges of economic disparity, climate threats, and evolving governance structures demand a deep commitment not just to personal success, but to the country’s shared destiny.

Also, Professor Soludo invited the graduates to envision a Nigeria that embraces its full potential, a nation that transcends divisions and values equity, innovation, and resilience. Graduating during a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey, they, he argued, are uniquely positioned to become nation-builders. He encouraged them to strive not only for personal achievements but to see themselves as architects of a new Nigeria.

As he closed, Professor Soludo voiced hope that this generation would lead Nigeria toward a promising horizon. He urged them to make a new deal with Nigeria, one built on principles of equity, justice, and inclusive development, starting here and now. In his final words, he congratulated the Veritas University Class of 2024, challenging them to emerge as the changemakers Nigeria urgently needs.