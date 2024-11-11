Avoid Temptation Of Hurrying To Greener Pastures, President Tinubu Advises Graduates.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

President Bola Tinubu has advised Nigerian graduates to avoid the temptation of seeking greener pastures abroad saying, Nigeria can make its pastures even greener if we pull our human resources together to face the current challenges.

The appeal was contained in his address to the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremony of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

According to Mr. President, “as you go into the world, I urge you to be agents of change; using your knowledge and tools in uplifting our society and contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria and the world at large. “I appeal to your sense of patriotism, imploring you to avoid the temptation of hurrying to look for greener pastures outside. We can make our pastures equally as green or even greener than those of other climes,” he said. While noting the current challenges facing the country, President Tinubu said his administration is implementing measures aimed at mitigating their impact on the citizenry, especially vulnerable Nigerians. The President lamented that, despite the establishment of numerous centres of learning across tertiary institutions, outcomes of research efforts end up in the shelves of their respective authors. He charged universities to take the lead in championing demand-driven research that would contribute to promote welfare of the citizenry. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, who bagged a doctorate degree in Public Administration of the University in his goodwill message, described the conferment as a testament to perseverance and faith in the unending and unchangeable possibilities that exist if one believes. He said the conferment would motivate him to do more for the state. The University Pro-chancellor, and Chairman, Governing Council, Professor Zubairu Abdallah, appreciated the President for introducing the student loan scheme, and other reforms in education sector.

The University Pro-chancellor, and Chairman, Governing Council, Professor Zubairu Abdallah, appreciated the President for introducing the student loan scheme, and other reforms in education sector. He lamented the issue of land encroachment and land grabbing by host communities, and appealed to him for the construction of a perimeter fencing to curb the menace. The Chancellor of the University and Emir of Hadejia, Alh. (Dr), Abubakar Maje, while congratulating the graduating students for their successes, admonished them to relish in the rules and regulations which enabled them to reach the apogee of their career in character and learning. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Nyaudo Ndaeyo, congratulated the graduands saying, though the fallout from the overarching economic environment has limited the expectations of the University, the institution has made landmark achievements in nearly all aspects of it’s developments. The VC highlighted the achievements to include; infrastructural development and establishment of the University press and bookshops. He disclosed that, the University has achieved over 90% accreditation status with the remaining 10% having interim status. Three eminent Nigerians were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees of the University. They are; Chief Effiong Afiakurue, Afiakurue Honorary doctorate degree in Public administration, Mrs Halima Suleiman, Honorary degree on entrepreneurship education leadership and Dr. Itanwan James, Honorary doctorate degree in Administration and Science. Two former VCs of the University, Professor Akpan Ekpo, a renowned professor of Public Finance Policy was conferred with the first Emeritus Professor of the University and Professor Enefiok Essien. Professor Enobasi Essien Urua and Professor Godfrey Udo were respectively conferred with Distinguished professors of the University. 313 graduands bagged Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees of the University in the combined convocation.