Anambra market chairman empowers 4 indigent traders with ₦100,000 each

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Relief came the way of four indigent traders of Sokoto Road Market Traders Association, Onitsha, Anambra State, as the market chairman, Hon. Emeka Mbachu, weekend empowered them with N100,000 each.

It was gathered that Pastor Godspower Chibuzor, who presided over the market prayer session that preceded the empowerment exercise encouraged the traders to embrace God and assist the needy for them to be blessed.

Despite the whopping sum presented to the beneficiaries, the benefactor, Hon. Emeka Mbachu and his amiable wife also donated some mother care items to nursing mothers as part of their social responsibility.

According to Mr Mbachu, “I do it at least quarterly but as for this December last prayer, it is a must that I will help the needy. This one is the third time I am doing it. That is what I decided to be doing”.

After handing over to the needy, my friends and good spirited individuals around supported me and raised up to #300,000 to them.

“We rise by lifting others, when you see the needy try to sponsor the person, don’t look at what people are saying about your philanthropy.

“The one I did last year, the beneficiaries came out today and sow seeds. A day after the prayer day, I was passing through the shop of one of the beneficiaries that was selling fruits and realized that she is now selling toys.

“I am pleading on all the market leaders to emulate my kind gesture as I emulate from our Governor,” he pleaded.

He also stated that the Executive Governor of Anambra State, governor Charles Soludo is a workaholic and as such whoever that works with him must behave like him.

“My special greeting goes to both the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Hon. Evarist Ubah, and our ASMATA President General, Hon Humphery Anuna, including the Onitsha South Local Government chairman, Hon. Emeka Orji. They are people working under Onitsha South and they are doing good.

In her own reaction, Mrs Joy Azubuike, one of the beneficiaries said that “when I came to Sokoto road market, I didn’t know where to start from, everyday I will be crying till one day our commander advised me to stand firm. He told me to go and meet our chairman and explain things to him, I told him our chairman is not my class that he hardly responds or gives me a listening ear any time I am complaining my problems to him.”

“It pains me a lot but because anytime our chairman will be advising us about being hot tempered, we should avoid it. So I let go, not knowing that he was planning for me,” she stated

Another beneficiary also prayed for him saying ‘”My prayer for Mr. Mbachu is God’s guidance as he remembered us today, may God also remember him, make him a king and the land of Onitsha will bless him,” she prayed