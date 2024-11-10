25.2 C
Tinubu departs Abuja to Saudi Arabia for joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Wrestling Glory: Ulabo, Adebayo, Mughenbofa lead medal haul at gov. Diri classics

Post insurgency: Zulum seeks more collaboration with World Bank to accelerate recovery

Enugu confirms 8 Mpox cases as Red Cross trains volunteers to combat…

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Uzodimma underscores importance of collaboration between government and security institutions

Group Demands End To Blackmails, Attacks On Presidential Amnesty Boss, Otuaro

TotalEnergies’ Host Communities Preaches Peace, Holds Free Medical Outreach In Rivers

CDS commends panel for exonerating Armed Forces in North-East of abortion allegations

by Peter Anayo085

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

Bayelsa’s Solomon Ulabo secured his second gold medal at the ongoing 3rd Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

 

Ulabo defeated former National Champion Matthias Okuma of Edo State 8-0 by technical superiority in a thrilling Greco-Roman 82kg final. Earlier in the tournament, Ulabo had claimed gold in the men’s freestyle 79kg category, overcoming Noel Ebiton Simplify on Friday.

 

In the Men’s Freestyle 70kg category, Tope Adebayo of Ondo State emerged victorious, clinching the gold medal with a dominant performance. Adebayo’s combination of aggression and technique overwhelmed his opponents, securing him another well-earned accolade.

 

Other notable performances came from Dominic Nnalue, who took home the gold in the men’s 55kg Greco-Roman event, and Dick Enienobodi from Edo State, who won the gold in the men’s 60kg Greco-Roman category.

 

In the Women’s Freestyle categories, host state Bayelsa shone as Ebipatae Mughenbofa claimed the gold in the 68kg, while Dami Ojo of Ondo State triumphed in the 76kg category.

 

Competition continues on Saturday, with top wrestlers like Mercy Genesis, Esther Kolawole, and others set to take the mat in front of an excited crowd, including Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, Comptroller General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), and other dignitaries.

 

An elated Solomon Ulabo, in an interview with journalists, attributed his success to the support of his coaches. He also shared his future goal of winning international medals as he continues to build on his domestic achievements.

 

Results

 

Men’s Greco-Roman:

 

55kg

Gold: Dominic Domchuks Nnalue (Delta)

Silver: Leigha Daubara (Kano)

Bronze: Ogidi Perediegha (Bayelsa)

 

60kg

Gold: Dick Enienobodi (Edo State)

Silver: Chidubem Chukwuma (Delta State)

Bronze: Sunday Amuji (Edo Club)

 

63kg

Gold: Terry Godfrey (Bayelsa)

Silver: Fayowole Olubode (Cashin Club)

Bronze: Sani Okasha (Nigeria Police)

 

82kg

Gold: Solomon Ulabo (Bayelsa)

Silver: Matthias Okuma (Edo)

Bronze: Davis Eyo (Burutu Club)

Women’s Freestyle:

68kg

Gold: Ebipatae Mughenbofa (Bayelsa)

Silver: Tokere Appah (Dynamite Club)

Bronze: Doctor Kenisuomo (Zamfara)

 

76kg

Gold: Dami Ojo (Ondo)

Silver: Favour Okporu (Dynamite Club)

Bronze: Juliet Ogu (Bayelsa State)

 

