To facilitate hinterland connectivity, NPA to link Export Processing Terminal, Domestic Warehouse

UGO AMADI

To facilitate Port-Hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Saturday, said it planned to link the Export Processing Terminals (EPTs), with the Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW).

This was disclosed by the managing director of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, at the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair, titled, ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value, in Lagos.

According to the NPA boss, the EPTs are to be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and relevant partners.

He also stated that the authority is aggressively pursuing full automation of the nation’s processes and procedures through the Ports Community System (PCS) which lays the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW).

“As some us are aware in our bid to contribute to the strengthening of the domestic economy through the promotion of balance of trade we established the Export Process Terminal (EPTs) to simplify the hitherto burdensome process of exporting Nigerian goods.

“The EPTs were conceptualized in partnership with the Nigerian Exports Promotion Council (NEPC) to serve as a one-stop-shop for the stuffing, packaging and certification of export-bound cargo in quick turnaround time by eliminating the duplications and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace.

“To facilitate Port-Hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to play in the value chain, the EPTs are to be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the NEPC and relevant partners.”

“To align with the ease of doing business orientation of the Federal Government, we are aggressively pursuing the full automation of our processes and procedures through the Ports Community System (PCS) which lays the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW). The NSW is the global stratagem for delivering the greatest value with the greatest ease by connecting all stakeholders in the trade value chain for seamless interaction at the push of a button.”

Dr Dantsoho, however, stated that theme of the 2024 trade fair was in tandem with the authority’s corporate aspirations.

“I have said all of these, to show that the theme of the year’s fair “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” is very much in tandem with our corporate aspirations as a business-enabling agency of government.

Before I take my seat, let me assure everyone stakeholder that our doors are always open for partnerships even beyond this trade fair. I therefore want to warmly invite you to interact with our business development team at the NPA stand and to also visit our fully interactive online real time website www.nigerianports.gov.ng to access our growth offerings.

“Let me seize the occasion of this “NPA Special Day” to invite the entire trading and investing public to explore vistas of opportunity present at the Nigerian Ports Authority.”