25.2 C
Lagos
November 10, 2024
Trending now

Tinubu departs Abuja to Saudi Arabia for joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Wrestling Glory: Ulabo, Adebayo, Mughenbofa lead medal haul at gov. Diri classics

Post insurgency: Zulum seeks more collaboration with World Bank to accelerate recovery

Enugu confirms 8 Mpox cases as Red Cross trains volunteers to combat…

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Uzodimma underscores importance of collaboration between government and security institutions

Group Demands End To Blackmails, Attacks On Presidential Amnesty Boss, Otuaro

TotalEnergies’ Host Communities Preaches Peace, Holds Free Medical Outreach In Rivers

CDS commends panel for exonerating Armed Forces in North-East of abortion allegations

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu departs Abuja to Saudi Arabia for joint Arab-Islamic Summit

by Peter Anayo082

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos

 

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

 

The Summit which will commence on Monday, November 11, 2024, will focus on the current situation in the Middle East, according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

 

The statement read, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.

 

“It is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

 

“During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

 

“Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

 

“Key officials including the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, will accompany the President. Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

 

“After the conclusion of the summit, President Tinubu will return to Abuja.”

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

#EndBadGovernance protest: SERAP gives Tinubu 48-hr ultimatum to release malnourished children, others

Editor

FG proposes N341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair

Editor

Tinubu approves N10bn for youth empowerment in FCT

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO