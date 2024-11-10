Tinubu departs Abuja to Saudi Arabia for joint Arab-Islamic Summit

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

The Summit which will commence on Monday, November 11, 2024, will focus on the current situation in the Middle East, according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement read, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.

“It is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

“During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

“Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

“Key officials including the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, will accompany the President. Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

“After the conclusion of the summit, President Tinubu will return to Abuja.”