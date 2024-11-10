Stop Wike, Govs from giving cars, houses to judges, SERAP tells Tinubu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to stop the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike and 36 state governors from usurping the authority and responsibilities of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and heads of court through giving cars and houses to judges.

SERAP said, “Such practices are clearly antithetical to the constitutional principles of separation of powers, checks and balances and the rule of law, and may create the perception that the judiciary is subservient to the executive.”

SERAP also urged the president to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, as a defender of public interest, to challenge in court the constitutionality and legality of the practices by members of the executive giving cars and houses to judges in Abuja and across the states.

In an open letter dated 9 November 2024 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “Politicians ought to keep their hands off the judiciary and respect and protect its integrity and independence. Politicians must treat judges with dignity and respect.”

SERAP added, “The Nigerian Constitution and international standards make clear that the judiciary is neither subservient to the executive nor the legislature.”

The letter, copied to Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, read in part: “Undermining the fundamental principle of separation of powers risks constraining the ability of the judiciary to act as a check on the executive.”

“SERAP urges you to substantially improve funding for the judiciary to enhance their working conditions, welfare and pensions through existing constitutional arrangements and mechanisms, to uphold the independence and autonomy of the judiciary and to protect judges from executive interference.”

“Your government has the constitutional and international obligations to promote public confidence in the judiciary and safeguard the rule of law.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government and the attorneys general of the 36 states to comply with our request in the public interest.

“The reports that members of the executives in the FCT and across several states are giving cars and houses to judges appear to take place without following any constitutional or procedural process, which may have a chilling effect on the rule of law and access to justice and effective remedies.

“Promoting the effective implementation of constitutional provisions and international standards on the financial autonomy of the judiciary would contribute towards ensuring the balance of power between the executive and the judiciary, and judicial integrity and independence.”