President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria ,Public Lecture/Award presentation , AGM held in Lagos

L-r… Former Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State branch Engr Mary Afolayan; Chairman (APWEN) website Membership Committee, Engr. Obianuju Okwusogu ; Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle; past President (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Past President of (APWEN) Engr.Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Former President (APWEN) Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu.

Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle, (middle) Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Engr Idiat Amusu; Dr Patricia Opene-Odili;(left) during the planting exercise.

L-r…. Former President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu; Presenting a Plaque to Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle and Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Representative of the President (APWEN) Past President Engr. Dr. Patricia Opene-Odili; Presenting an award to the CEO of Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria ( (APWEN) Lagos Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Engr.Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Engr Idiat Amusu; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Showcasing his plant, Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle.

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle (both middle) with other members of the Engineers.

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; 5th right with members of Executives of (APWEN).

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle (both middle) with their Members during the Public lecture/award Presentation & Annual General Meeting Theme ‘ Empowering Nigerian Women Engineers and Communities to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Solutions and Food Security in Nigeria’ held in Lagos on 24/8/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2