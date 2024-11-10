25.2 C
Photo Gallery

President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria ,Public Lecture/Award presentation , AGM held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo055

L-r… Former Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State branch    Engr  Mary Afolayan;  Chairman (APWEN) website Membership Committee, Engr. Obianuju Okwusogu ;  Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local  Council    Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle; past President (APWEN) Engr  Idiat  Amusu; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun;  Past President of (APWEN) Engr.Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Former President  (APWEN)  Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu.

Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council   Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle,  (middle)   Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Engr  Idiat  Amusu;  Dr Patricia Opene-Odili;(left) during the planting exercise.

L-r…. Former President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria  (APWEN)  Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu;  Presenting a Plaque to  Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council   Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle and   Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Representative of the President (APWEN) Past President  Engr. Dr. Patricia Opene-Odili;  Presenting an award to the CEO of Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria ( (APWEN) Lagos  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Engr.Dr Patricia Opene-Odili;  Engr  Idiat  Amusu; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Showcasing his plant, Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council    Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle.

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council    Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle  (both middle) with other members of the Engineers.

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; 5th right with members of Executives of (APWEN).

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council    Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle  (both middle) with their Members during the Public lecture/award Presentation & Annual General Meeting Theme ‘ Empowering Nigerian Women Engineers and Communities to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Solutions and Food Security in Nigeria’ held in Lagos on 24/8/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

